Smart DJ Tips: Be the Amazon of Your DJ Market

In today’s society, everything is immediate. We want what we want, and we want it now! There’s a reason why Jeff Bezos (Amazon CEO) recently surpassed (briefly) Bill Gates as the richest person in the world. In fact, he’s $1 Billion away from being the richest person in the world! It’s no coincidence that this happened. Jeff created a great formula for success that we strive to mimic, and you should too! In a nutshell, Amazon provides three great things: 1. Fast Service (shipping your product to you), 2. Great Prices, and 3. Amazing Customer Service. Let’s discuss this, further.

Regarding fast service, Amazon has been known for their prime benefits. It has been free 2 Day shipping for quite some time. I believe it’s now 4 days for many products; however, for certain cities, they have free same day and one day shipping. Talk about convenient! As DJs, we obviously don’t ship products, but you can do this with your customer service aspect of your business. Your clients want answers and they want them now!

Think about it. If you have a client who has emailed or called you, you’ve already won half the battle. By the time they call you, they usually have already done their research and have narrowed down their choices to their top 3-5 companies. Congrats, you made their top list! So this is where you can wow them with your great customer service. How? As I mentioned previously, be fast in your responses! No need to send them tons of information and just ask 1-2 questions at a time. Don’t send them five attachments, 10 questions, your bio, and a novel-length email! Remember, they’re most likely reading your reply on their mobile phone or tablet, so keep it brief. Being brief also means you can reply quickly! Answer all of their questions as best as you can, too!

Now for the great prices. You don’t have to have the lowest prices in your market, but you should have a good idea of what your market is charging. Don’t price yourself too low, or too high. Though if you feel you are worth it and can do a great job of selling your company as worth it, then by all means, price as high as you’d like. That’s a totally different topic I will discuss later.

Now for the last one, Amazing Customer Service. Once I bought a speaker, that wasn’t exactly what I needed, from Amazon. I contacted their customer service the same day I received it, explaining the issue. They kindly told me that their policy is that they do not accept returns for that speaker. Before I could ask why or what the resolution would be, they explained that they will be happy to give me a full refund and I can keep the speaker, wow! I was blown away and they won my business for life.

So what can you do to provide amazing customer service? Being fast in your initial responses is just the beginning. Be sure to continue this after you’ve made the sale, too. Be sure to go over exactly what your client needs, before their event. On the day of their event, what are you doing besides your job? Going above and beyond is what you should always do, if you want to stand out from your competition. Determine what makes you the best choice and deliver, every time!

Jason Rubio ( 61 Posts Jason Rubio is the co-owner and founder of Austin’s Best DJs, a professional DJ & photo booth company that provides music and entertainment for events in the Austin and central Texas area. Jason started his DJ career as a mobile DJ, at age 13, in 1991, and has since DJ’ed thousands of events, providing music and entertainment for clubs, bars, radio, concerts, festivals and various other events. In addition to writing for Mobile Beat, Jason also writes for “The DJ Insider” for Rent My Wedding Magazine. Jason is also a graduate of Texas State University with a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Education, as well as a Master’s of Public Administration, from The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Though Jason worked in the education field since 2003, he continued to DJ public and private events, and later founded Austin’s Best DJs & Photo Booths, with his wife, Diana, who also DJs, in 2012. Today, Austin’s Best DJs provides music and entertainment for approximately 300 public and private events per year, in the Austin and central Texas area. Visit us: www.AustinsBestDJs.com