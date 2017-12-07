Smart DJ Tips: 5 Essential Tips for Wedding/Event Success

As a long-time DJ, I’ve certainly learned a lot over the years. In the last 6 years, I started to solely focus on private events and got away from bars/clubs. My wife and I own and manage Austin’s Best DJs & Photo Booths. We are one of the busiest DJ companies in our market and we’ve definitely learned a lot along the way. So here are some of the top 5 tips that are essential for wedding/private event DJs.

Be Prepared – You can never be too prepared. Preparation for your wedding or event is the biggest determining factor of how successful you will be at your events. If it’s a wedding, be sure that you have every single detail covered. Key moments, genres of music that they want, lighting, where you’ll set up, etc. We usually triple-check our documents. We ask for documents well in advance of events, so we have time to prepare and be sure we have everything we need.

Schedule a Check-In Meeting Early – Many clients wait until your meeting or until your email, requesting your documents, to actually start working on your documents. We schedule meetings about 3 weeks or more, ahead of the event date. This allows you to go over key details, answer questions, and discuss your final payment.

Get Your Documents Early – As stated above, we always ask to get our documents returned to us early. The hard part is getting your clients to comply and actually send them back early. As frustrating as this is, it happens often. Sometimes, clients are not responsive to emails. If they are not, take the initiative to call/text your client. 90% of people read text messages within 3 minutes of receiving them, so texting is pretty effective! Just remember to be patient. 🙂

Check Your Documents – This falls in line with preparation, but it’s separate because I cannot emphasize the importance of checking your documents, enough! As soon as you get your paperwork back from your client, scan it to be sure they’ve filled out everything you need. Even though you feel like you’ve answered every question they may have had, just double check to be sure you have everything you need. You’ll be glad you did!

Communicate – This seems like a given, but you’d be surprised at how many DJs do not communicate enough with their clients. We’ve been hired, numerous times, due to clients being unhappy with their DJs lack of communication. Always send confirmation emails and keep your clients informed of what you’re doing, as needed. You can never over-communicate.

These are the top tips that will ensure your success at an event. Preparation is very important, and just as important as your music selection, sound, look, and mixing abilities! If you truly want to be successful, as a DJ, be great at customer service, in addition, to being a great DJ!

