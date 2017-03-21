Slidecaster v2 is now available – cheaper and more power!

SLIDECASTER v2 is now available! We have re-worked the subscription model and added in the ability for you to control how long a slide displays. The subscription model is so inexpensive now, giving you the opportunity to make tons more money!!

• Newest photo shows instantly in the slideshow

• Ability to choose how many photos display in slideshow (via desktop software or remote app)

• Ability to choose how long the photos display

• Remotely remove photos from slideshow via Iphone/Ipad app

• Stable and easy software

Only $60 per year for unlimited use or $10 for 1 month. 7 Days trial for the annual subscription.

Monthly Subscription: $10 per month (1 day free trial)

Annual Subscription: $60 per year (7 day free trial)

Check it out at http://getslidecaster.com/

