Slidecaster v2 is now available – cheaper and more power!

March 21, 2017 by Mobile Beat

SLIDECASTER v2 is now available! We have re-worked the subscription model and added in the ability for you to control how long a slide displays. The subscription model is so inexpensive now, giving you the opportunity to make tons more money!!

• Newest photo shows instantly in the slideshow
• Ability to choose how many photos display in slideshow (via desktop software or remote app)
• Ability to choose how long the photos display
• Remotely remove photos from slideshow via Iphone/Ipad app
• Stable and easy software
Only $60 per year for unlimited use or $10 for 1 month. 7 Days trial for the annual subscription.
Monthly Subscription: $10 per month (1 day free trial)
Annual Subscription: $60 per year (7 day free trial)
