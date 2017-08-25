Size Matters: To Scale Up Or Pare Down?

My long-time readers will recall the story of my first DJ system, a huge monstrosity built around a DJ “coffin” with two turntables, a full-sized mixer, two racks with cassette decks, dual CD player, two Sony Minidisc decks, a drum machine, and a wired and wireless mic. A stretch of box truss held a massive light show, with eight “intelligent” fixtures and several standard lights, topped-off by a 16” glass mirror ball. Why did I build such a rig? Well, back in the 1980s and early ‘90s, one frequent client was a local singles club that had dances in a school gym. It had a full-sized stage. When I first spoke to their organizers, I heard many complaints about their previous entertainer, who had one last scheduled engagement. I decided to be a proverbial “fly on the wall.”
I slipped-in near the middle of the show and, while there were a few lights panning around the room (mounted to the huge speaker cabinets standing on the floor in front of the stage), I could not see a DJ anywhere. The stage was curtained and dark. Some people lined up on the stairs leading up to the stage. As I made my way around, I finally saw the DJ, sitting behind a card table. He sat on a stool taking requests, spinning tunes from a turntable and tape deck. (No CDs then, kids!) If I hadn’t followed the request line, he’d have been invisible.
