One of my favorite Jeffrey Gitomer quotes is “People don’t like to be sold but they love to buy.” If that’s true, then we need to study specifically how to create a buying atmosphere. Let’s dive right in and give you six ways to create a buying atmosphere in today’s post.

Use verbiage that is conversational. Just the other day I was coaching a fellow DJ and his response to a client was really long and drawn out, with a lot more “I’s” and “me’s”. It’s much better to be conversational in your approach and make ti about them. Don’t use big, fluffy, and over-descriptive words. Speak to them the same way you would to a friend.

2. Smile. Greet them warmly. Throw away the throwaways. By throwaways I mean the things you say that you really don’t mean. If you don’t REALLY want to know how they are doing, then don’t ask. Be genuine. Get a guttural reaction or a reaction that comes from the heart. Treat them just as you want to be treated. I know it sounds simple and corny, but the reality is right now you are reading this saying “I know that” when you should be asking yourself “How good am I at that?”

3. Use their names. If you have an office, put their name in lights or write their name up on a chalkboard. Find a way to customize your space to welcome your clients. This is a very simple way to make them feel cared for. When they walk into your space, they’ll say “Oh…look…our name is up!” The sweetest sound in the world is someone’s name (spelled right, mind you). This is a very easy way to make a great first impression and set that buying atmosphere.

4. Create a buying atmosphere for others in your area and provide additional value to your clients. Here’s a quick story: When I was moving into space here in downtown Escanaba I actually had to get a variance to get my building here because I was a service based business. This was zoned retail. What I had to do was show that I was going to bring value to downtown. I showed the city council how many couples would be coming into our space for meetings and appointments. This would also provide additional traffic and value to area restaurants and businesses by bringing new people into the area that wouldn’t ordinarily be in our downtown. Take that a step further and give away a 10 percent off for dinner coupon to a local restaurant or give them a coupon for coffee.

5. Get “Yes” before you move on. Don’t waste your entire meeting just sitting there wondering where you are. You know I’ve done that in the past and I’m sure you have as well but don’t waste your entire meeting wondering where you’re at in the process. Get more yes’s. As you go through ask “Does this sound like something that appeals to you or does this sound like something what you’re looking for?” Or “Can you envision that on your wedding day?” By taking their temperature you have a better idea of where you stand and if you should move forward.

6. Drop a quick text or an email about an hour after your meeting saying “hey thanks for meeting with us.” If you want to take it to the next level. touch upon something personal. I mean sure you can set up an auto responder to do these things and that will be fine. However when it is personalized and sent from you personally that will have a much bigger impact. Auto responders should never feel like they’re an auto responder. I’d much rather take the time and create that personal touch.

There you have it. Six ways to create a buying atmosphere. Happy Selling!

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book S.A.L.E.S. 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

Mitch Taylor ( 39 Posts Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Certified Advisor and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching. Mitch is the author of the book Sales 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor. Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.