Show Some Love!

I am hoping that if you have been in business for some time, the majority of your business is referral based-either from past clients, people that have seen you perform, or (most importantly) other wedding vendors. I would say that 80% of our business comes from one of those sources. We have stopped doing print and wedding shows altogether.

Even if you are not at that point yet, you can be, and here is a great tip on getting more vendor referrals-send them some love. What do I mean by that? I mean take care of the folks that take care of you. I’m sure that you have places and people that recommend you, very possibly ONLY you, to their clients. Those people should be rewarded and thanked wouldn’t you agree?

Now down South where I live, we don’t have a lot of the “kickbacks” and such going on (thankfully), but people certainly love it when you recognize that they are a big part of your growing DJ company. You don’t have to go bananas to show that you genuinely appreciate them, but it’s nice to do something at least a couple of times a year.

You can do really simple stuff for some of your folks. Ideas include branded coffee mugs, hats or even t-shirts. Yes, everyone has a million Koozies or beer huggers or whatever you call them, but you can always use a few more! A good source is 4imprint.com for this kind of stuff. Check that site out.

I think it’s important to go bigger for the people that literally send you thousands of dollars in business a year! There are so many sites online these days that do incredible gift baskets, and deliver them. Everything from tasty snack to craft beers and everything in between!

I would refrain from doing this at Christmas, but pick random times throughout the year. You will get more impact that way!

Good luck and get more referrals!