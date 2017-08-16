Show Off Your Brand Without “Selling”

In 2016 big companies budgeted $570 million marketing to Instagram’s biggest social influencers. This includes ongoing ambassadorships, brand reviews, sponsored posts, mentions, event coverage, and more.
The world of marketing and branding has done a complete 180 in the recent years, as “social media influencer” wouldn’t even have been a term or label for a person 10 years ago. Social platforms like Instagram, Twitter, Youtube, and Snapchat have been home to regular people that become famous showing their daily lives and develop cult like fan bases. These fan bases will seemingly buy anything these social influencers post on their channels.
You might be asking yourself, “Why is this important for my business?” How is it not?! Now, you are a brand! Everything you post on social media is essentially an ad for your life. Remember, you’re not selling your services, you’re essentially selling a lifestyle.
You will gain followers that will have a genuine interest in your life and your brand. This will attract bigger companies to invest in you and use you for their event, because you have a following that they can market their services too.
So with that being said, develop and cultivate your personal brand very carefully (refer to “How to Discover Your Brand” blog on how to do this), and keep up with your social channels by engaging with your followers. Your following will grow and so will your opportunities.
