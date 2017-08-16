Show Off Your Brand Without “Selling”

In 2016 big companies budgeted $570 million marketing to Instagram’s biggest social influencers. This includes ongoing ambassadorships, brand reviews, sponsored posts, mentions, event coverage, and more.

The world of marketing and branding has done a complete 180 in the recent years, as “social media influencer” wouldn’t even have been a term or label for a person 10 years ago. Social platforms like Instagram, Twitter, Youtube, and Snapchat have been home to regular people that become famous showing their daily lives and develop cult like fan bases. These fan bases will seemingly buy anything these social influencers post on their channels.

You might be asking yourself, “Why is this important for my business?” How is it not?! Now, you are a brand! Everything you post on social media is essentially an ad for your life. Remember, you’re not selling your services, you’re essentially selling a lifestyle.

You will gain followers that will have a genuine interest in your life and your brand. This will attract bigger companies to invest in you and use you for their event, because you have a following that they can market their services too.

So with that being said, develop and cultivate your personal brand very carefully (refer to “How to Discover Your Brand” blog on how to do this), and keep up with your social channels by engaging with your followers. Your following will grow and so will your opportunities.

Stephen J Clayton ( 19 Posts Steve Clayton has been working with event professionals for over 16 years teaching, mentoring and consulting with them to help them get more out of their event business. Originally beginning his event career as a mobile entertainer, DJ, and manager, Steve has transformed his business into a full service event management and production company. His companies specialize in full service production, technology, consulting, and talent buying. Over the past 13 years, Steve’s companies have worked with clients such as the Rose Bowl, USC Football, The Holiday Bowl, Time Warner Cable, Hyatt Hotels, Chalice Festival, High Times, and The Neighborhood Awards. Steve and his team have been blessed to work and handle major talent artists. Steve has worked or purchased talent from Lo Cash and Frakie Ballard to Comedians Steve Harvey, and Wayans Brothers. And rappers from Dougie Fresh, B.O.B and Robin Thicke to Lil Wayne, Wu Tang Clan and Machine Gun Kelly. Steve has owned companies manufacturing and selling lighting products to companies to writing and teaching classes for University of San Diego. Steve’s current companies include Soundskilz and The Event Inventor. Steve currently teaches event management, marketing and technology classes at UC Riverside.