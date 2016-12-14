Should You List Your Business With Wedding Sites?

Whether you’re a DJ, wedding planner, photographer, photo booth company, or any vendor that provides a service for weddings and private events, chances are, you’ve thought about listing your business on the popular wedding websites, such as The Knot or Wedding Wire. There are dozens more, but those two are the most well-known and see the most traffic.

Listing with wedding sites is the easy part. You can easily create a vendor profile and list the area where you provide service, FREE! The catch with the free listing is that it’s very limited and you are only able to list a few things, but you cannot add a picture, website, etc. In other words, you won’t see a lot of traffic, unless the client has already viewed several others on the first or second pages. A study showed that 75% of internet users don’t go past page one of Google, when doing a search! That can easily be applied to the wedding sites, as well. There is one exception, however, which is reviews!

Reviews are very powerful and are today’s word-of -mouth advertising. 85% of the wedding site users want to see reviews and pricing info, before contacting a vendor! Honestly, our business had a free listing with these two sites and we rarely received any leads from them. Once we had a few reviews on the free listings, we started to see a few more leads, but even then, it wasn’t very many. The cost of a paid listing was not something we were willing to pay, at that time. I figured since we rarely saw leads, why would I pay for it? Well, I was wrong!

After finally giving the sales-people a chance to get me on the phone, I listened to what they had to say. They sent me the number of searches in the Austin and central Texas area, and how many clicks my free listing was receiving, versus the paid listing. Finally, I decided to give it a try. We bought listings from both sites. After about 1 week, we started to see leads come in! We still have paid listings with both sites and continue to get leads, weekly. Just think of it as an investment in your business. Even if you only book 3-4 events, the listing pays for itself! So if you’re on the fence about it, just try it, you won’t regret it!

