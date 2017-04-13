Should I Go Full Time? Pt. 3

Welcome back to Part 3 of “Should I Go Full Time?” series.
If you haven’t read Part 1 or 2, make sure you’re caught up before proceeding to Part 3!
In Part 1, we asked ourselves the question “Is THIS the right time? How do I know if this is the right time?” and in Part 2 we went through 4 questions that should help you determine whether you have the necessary equipment and consistent gigs to help you make the decision to go full time.
Now, we will talk about how to keep your full time status, and tips to prevent you from having to retreat back to part time to supplement your income.
- Staying visible. Be open to smaller jobs! Smaller jobs more often than not lead to bigger jobs. This will prove that you’re willing to go above and beyond to work with your client, and that it’s not just about a paycheck.
- Continuously networking. The more people you talk to talk to the more chances you have to have someone need your services. Go to local mixers, conventions, seminars, or even other shows! Putting yourself out there to connect with people will eventually lead you to connect with the right person.
- Partner with local companies. Connect with local entertainment companies and see if
they want to work with you! If their calendar is filled and they have a client- they could point that client to you. Similarly, if they are in need of an extra piece of equipment, you could provide that for them. Competition doesn’t always have to be a bad thing.
- Provide value-added services to clients. Identify the needs of clients and service them. By this I mean, if a local venue needs a PA for example, maybe you offer your services for free and in exchange they keep you in mind for future events. Take care to fostering these personal relationships and you’ll create something more valuable than just a one off gig. This list is small, but implementing these tips into your business can make a HUGE difference. Always be open to new experiences and opportunities and your calendar is sure to stay full.
