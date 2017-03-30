Should I Go Full Time? Pt. 1

Welcome to Part 1 of “Should I Go Full Time?” The Series. In this series, we’ll ask the necessary questions to really know if you are ready to invest in your business full time!

Making the leap from part timer to a full time profession as a DJ can be the scariest decision of your life. So when is the right “time”?



So many people ask me this and ask when is it that you knew you could leave your full time job? My answer was this…….

I was always a full timer. To be honest, I had 4 full time jobs. Husband/Father, school to get my Master’s Degree, teacher and entrepreneur. I say that all are full time because my definition of full time is that they take the utmost time obligation and focus to advance in any of

these spaces. Obviously there is only 24 hours in anyone’s day. No, I don’t have more hours than you do. But, I knew that my long term goal was to be a business owner that could allow more time to my family down the road.

So, I see the better question is: When did I know when the right time was to leave my other full time obligations and put all my time and effort into being a business owner? Well

I won’t answer that yet. But, more, let’s start with the right questions to consider.

Fear is the only thing holding anyone back in any decision. The fear to jump! Many end up not making the decision at all out of fear that they’ll fail. Before I go further, know this, the only time you WILL fail, is when you give up. Sounds cheesy, I know, but it’s true! Any business is scary.

But you can succeed, if you have the necessary tools and business mindset to set you ahead of the people who just wait for the “right opportunity”. HINT: The “right” opportunity will NEVER come. You know who you are….. waiting for that special time that knocks on your door and says, “hey you, now is a good time to leave the safety and security of your 9-5, with all of your health benefits and sick time. All while you have a wife, kids and a mortgage at home. There is always going to be that doubt on if you can make it and if you can succeed. Or, “what happens if I don’t”…….

Stay tuned for Part 2 where we will cover 5 questions that you should be asking yourself if you feel like you’re ready to go full time.

StephenJClayton ( 12 Posts Steve Clayton has been working with event professionals for over 16 years teaching, mentoring and consulting with them to help them get more out of their event business. Originally beginning his event career as a mobile entertainer, DJ, and manager, Steve has transformed his business into a full service event management and production company. His companies specialize in full service production, technology, consulting, and talent buying. Over the past 13 years, Steve’s companies have worked with clients such as the Rose Bowl, USC Football, The Holiday Bowl, Time Warner Cable, Hyatt Hotels, Chalice Festival, High Times, and The Neighborhood Awards. Steve and his team have been blessed to work and handle major talent artists. Steve has worked or purchased talent from Lo Cash and Frakie Ballard to Comedians Steve Harvey, and Wayans Brothers. And rappers from Dougie Fresh, B.O.B and Robin Thicke to Lil Wayne, Wu Tang Clan and Machine Gun Kelly. Steve has owned companies manufacturing and selling lighting products to companies to writing and teaching classes for University of San Diego. Steve’s current companies include Soundskilz and The Event Inventor. Steve currently teaches event management, marketing and technology classes at UC Riverside.

