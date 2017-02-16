You may have seen exposes from time to time on different news stations exposing DJs and others in the wedding and events industry for bad business practices. You may say, “well that has no effect on me, I run my business ethically.” Au contraire, it does. These exposes on the wedding and events industry bring to light the dirty little secret of our industry. Time. Or in essence, what you do with it. How long have we been selling time? How long have you been selling 4 hours…5 hours…6 hours.

Here’s the REAL truth. We’re not selling time. Everything you have done in life has brought you to that moment. Prepared you (or not) to perform for that event…that couple. Did you do

your homework? Or…did you decide to “wing” this wedding? Relying on your natural talent (or lack thereof). I think we all have been guilty of this in the past…myself included.



A recent approach I’ve come to implement in my sales consultations with brides, grooms and parents is “How do you encapsulate 20 + years of upbringing into 4 minutes?” This is what you are doing for a Father/Daughter or Mother/Son dance. Or how about this… “How do you encapsulate generations into just one day?” There’s the REAL question. One you should ask yourself and discuss with your clients. That is essentially what WE as wedding professionals are being asked to do with our involvement in someone’s wedding day. It’s NOT about the money…it’s about the MEMORIES and how important a bride and groom or their families view your impact on the memories they choose to cherish most on their wedding day. The question is whether or not your individual wedding service is their priority or not. It’s your job as representative of your business to show your potential client that your service should be a priority and see if you are a right match or not for them.



I’d love to hear your thoughts on this and ways you can position yourself more effectively and communicate your value to your clients regarding the time you put in and the results you deliver. Comment below or drop me an email at mitch@tayloredsales.com.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book Sales 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours click here and send Mitch a friend request.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

