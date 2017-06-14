Selecting a microphone for the right reason…it’s pattern!

When selecting a microphone it’s important to understand the various pick-up patterns and how which will perform best in your application. Let’s look at the 3 most common for DJ use.
Cardioid. So named for it’s “heart shaped” pattern, this pickup pattern is most sensitive on-axis, meaning looking straight down into the top of the microphone, and begins to taper off as you get off-axis, or moving towards the side. It has maximum rejection completely off-axis, which can be very useful in situations where you have monitors or other high ambient sound levels. This means the mic will pick up the person speaking or singing directly into it and reject sounds coming from other directions. These are the most typical for dynamic handheld microphones used by DJs, and also a popular choice for vocalists.
Omnidirectional. These microphones will pick-up in a spherical pattern all around the mic element. The pick-up is equal on-axis or off-axis. These are ideal in situations where you want to pick up sound from many directions, such as putting a lav on an officiant and using that to also pick-up the bride and groom. Omnidirectional mics also have the best wind rejection, but are also the most vulnerable to feedback and ambient sounds.
Supercardioid. These are very similar to their cardioid cousins, but have a more focused on-axis pick-up. They are less sensitive on the sides of the mic (90º off axis), but are a little more sensitive completely off-axis (180º). The additional directionality makes these ideal for areas where maximum ambient noise must be rejected, but also require a more attentive user. The person singing or speaking must be more aware of the mic position and axis and the sound board operator must be more aware of the increased 180º sensitivity if using monitor wedges.
Illustrations courtesy of Shure Inc.
