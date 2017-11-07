Do you ever search your PAST clients? You should. If you don’t know the past, you’re bound to repeat it is a common phrase in our lexicon. Searching my past clients is something I have done in the past and something I will continue to do in the future. I believe this is of great importance to the success of your business. In going through your past client list, ask yourself “Who did I love working with?” Do you share some of the same characteristics and personality traits as your past clients? Is your ideal client completely opposite from you? How can you understand if you have the same characteristics or different characteristics characteristics from your ideal client? The answer is studying personalities.

I’ve learned a lot about personalities from my business partner and podcast partner Vickie Musni. Vickie is a certified personality trainer. If you go to her website, http://www.vickiemusni.com/the-basics and click on the personality quiz link on that page, you’ll take a quick 3 minute test. Once you’ve taken the quiz, go back through your client list. Write down exactly who are the clients you loved working with (not for). Write down everything that you know about them. Do this for every single client that you loved working with. Now, out of all those clients you love working with, look for similarities between those clients. What are the similarities that they share? The similarities start to show who your ideal client is. What traits do they also have in common? Once you have this information and compare and contrast, you can start to develop a profile of exactly who your ideal client is.

Next, invite your past ideal clients out to dinner. Break bread with them and hear in their own words what they loved about your service, and what areas could be improved. Take mental notes of the places they bring up or things they enjoy doing. Seek out those places and areas and see how you can invest in them. If it’s a church, offer to do a photo booth or play music for their upcoming Fall Carnival. If it’s an organization, find out how you can serve them. Be on the board and get to know the influencers. Wrap up your dinner meeting again thanking them for their time, and extend an offer to have them share their insights on camera to help future brides and grooms. If they decline, all good. 🙂 If they accept, then follow through and share that content with future brides and grooms via a bridal show giveaway jump drive or a secret link on your site.

Understand that by investing back into your past clients that the rewards will be reaped in future referrals and the insights gleaned of why they chose you. Reward your biggest fans and learn from them. After all, they are the ones who believed in you first.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

Mitch Taylor ( 77 Posts Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Certified Advisor and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching. Mitch is the author of the book Sales 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor. Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.