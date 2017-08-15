Scarcity – The 7th Wedding Marketing Influencer To Get Brides Booking You.

Scarcity Is Good For Your Wedding Business.
Things of limited supply are highly valued which is why for example when gold, diamonds, friendship or love are found, they are treasured, secured and protected.
If you are small enough to offer a signature wedding experience that can only be served to one couple per wedding day, let brides know they have a ONCE IN A LIFETIME OPPORTUNITY to have you as part of their wedding. Turn limited availability into exclusivity. If you have done a good enough job with the other six influencers I’ve shared over the past few weeks, and you’ve got your couple to fall in love with you, scarcity will speed up their decision-making process to buy because they won’t want to lose you to another couple.
Architect a restricted window to hire – because if brides and grooms think you will be available in a month or longer, they will procrastinate over their decision to buy. That’s just the way humans are. Look at it this way, if you saw a promotion highlighting your favourite A list artist was planning a concert, would you wait until the last minute to get a ticket or would you open up an internet browser as soon as possible to give yourself the greatest opportunity to buy?
Learn to position your signature wedding experience as something scarce and precious.
Here’s one way I create a sense of urgency to book.
In my post meeting email follow-up, I always conclude with the following passage because I know how powerful scarcity is. I know the importance of creating an A list aura about my wedding experience and the need to implant a feeling of loss and disappointed if my couple loved the idea of having me at their wedding, but could not book me due to their delay:
Availability
<first_name>, I am pleased to say I am currently available on <event_date_long>. And would love to provide you with an award winning signature wedding experience. But you should know I take bookings on a first come first served basis, and on average, I have to disappoint over 50 couples each year because, by the time they’ve got around to either enquiring or deciding, I’ve already been booked by another couple. So <first_name> even though I am available at the time of writing, please bear this in mind if you are leaning towards having me as an integral part of your day…
Those that want me at their wedding confirm within days, and if you learn to master scarcity and the other influencers I have shared with you, you will be able to increase your fees and conversion rates as well.
Written exercise – 3 ways to create scarcity inside my business are:
1. ______________________________________________
2. ______________________________________________
3. ______________________________________________
Conclusion.
The seven influencers or mind triggers I’ve shared with you over the past weeks are powerfully persuasive on their own, but when combined, they create a synergistic domino effect weighing buying decisions in your favour.
About Terry Lewis.
- The author of the popular book ’12 Habits of Successfully Booked Up Wedding Suppliers’.
- Available on AmazonA 6x Wedding Award Winner, including Best Wedding DJ in England
- Judge for The Wedding Industry Awards
- Mentor & Coach
- Speaker
