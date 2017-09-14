Getting your crowd to have fun in your photobooth can sometimes take alot of work, but thankfully most times it doesn’t. But if you don’t look like you’re having fun running the booth, do you think your clients are going to have as much or more fun than they could have?

standing around looking like your cat just died can send a negative image to your crowd and may actually make them not to want to come back again and again. I can’t tell you how many times i’ve seen other vendors stand around at their booth looking like they just woke up, don’t care, and certainly are not having any fun. I’ve seen the same with a lot of DJs as well, dressing all frumpy and didn’t bother to even iron their shirt or wear slacks, It’s almost like they forgot that they are in a service industry.

sorry if this sounds like a rant but remember, you are what you wear, especially in the wedding industry. whether you like it or not, you will be judged by your attire and your attitude and standing around playing on your phone or looking totally bored may seem like the thing to do at that moment but i guarantee that someone is always watching.

another suggestion when running your photobooth, is never be afraid to wear any of your props, no matter how silly they look on you, remember someone is watching and if they see you having fun at the booth then they’ll have fun.

when you have downtime, which is usually during dinner hour, do 2 things, first make sure your area is clean and looking ready for business, second is to grab a prop or 2 and take some photos of yourself and your assistant (if you have one), I can’t tell you how many times i’ve had people come up and ask me where is that hat you were wearing, i want to use that. also by taking some “test” photos, its a good way to make sure your gear is working fine and is ready to go for the clients and their guests.

so just say cheese and have fun.

Trevor West ( 4 Posts Fell into the DJ business by accident back in early 1990 when I agreed to DJ a local dance for a friend, using CD’s and 2 cd players and the biggest dual 18” subs to ever break someone’s back. Started country dancing right around the same time when my sister dragged me out to a local country dance club and I’ve never stopped since. 27 years later, still learning dancing and DJing and love running the photobooth at events. My hobbies include reading Sherlock holmes books, skiing, practicing taking pictures and videos with my GoPros, and occasionally kick criminal’s butts with the Batman video games.