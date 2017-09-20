Save Your Sanity – Organization Tips for the Mobile DJ

There are a few things you never want to become rote in your DJ business; your marketing material, your music sets, and your announcements are a few examples that you should always seek to keep fresh, polished, and up to date. However, when it comes to a lot of the back-end tasks we have as DJs, creating some routines can lead to reduced stress and a streamlined workflow. Here are a few of my favorite routines I use to be as efficient (and sane) as possible.

Consolidating Your Gear

Are you storing your gear in a well thought out way or haphazardly throughout your garage or basement? Do you have an easily identifiable cable bag for all of your cables? A box with the lights you use with your most popular wedding reception package? The more things you can give dedicated spots and storage solutions to the easier your life will be. For example, my main cable box for 90% of my events contains 6 extension cords of various lengths on one side, 6 XLR cables on the other, a few triple taps and power strips, gaff tape, various cable converters, and scrims for my tables. I can literally just grab that box and speakers and do an event if needed.

Packing Your Vehicle

Whether you’re rockin’ a sedan, an SUV, a minivan, or a truck you are most likely playing a game of Tetris every time you load your vehicle. Whenever you acquire new gear it’s necessary to find a place to pack it, but if you are taking most of the same equipment out every week it’s much easier to have dedicated spaces for each item. Practice loading your car before you are in a rush to get to an event to find the most space-efficient layout and then commit that to memory (or snap a few pictures to remind you).

Digital Organization

Managing emails from clients, contracts, invoices, your accounting, and everything else that comes with running a business can be more stressful than any event. Many DJs use great organizational software to keep track of everything, but if you are still getting by the old school (i.e. harder) way like me you can make your life easier by using that Reminders app on your phone, clearly labeling folders in your email (such as “Booked 2017” and “Pending Booking”), and syncing your calendars between your devices.

What are some of your favorite organization tips that keep you sane in your business?

Jordan Nelson ( 16 Posts Jordan Nelson is the owner of SLC Mobile DJ in Salt Lake City, UT. A native of the tiny southern Utah town of St. George, Jordan began his mobile DJ journey as a junior in high school in a similar fashion to many other DJs, with a pair of cheap speakers, a dual CD mixer, and a few sound-activated lights. After traveling to Salt Lake to attend the University of Utah, Jordan completely revamped his business and invested heavily in sales and master of ceremonies training, turning his $400/event company into a $1,200/event company in under a year at 22 years old. Jordan is currently a pre-med student at the U while he continues to run his successful business delivering high-quality entertainment to couples, schools, and corporations along the Wasatch Front. He developed a strong passion for lighting and lighting programming during his early years and has written 2 books for mobile DJs on the subjects. When he is not spending his weekends at weddings and events, you can find him at the local gun range or hiking with his beautiful wife.