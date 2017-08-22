Samson microphone for recording your brides and grooms?

New York – August 21, 2017 – Samson, an industry pioneer in professional audio solutions, today announces the availability of the highly anticipated Go Mic Mobile, the first professional wireless microphone system that connects directly to smartphones without the need for cumbersome adaptors or interfaces. The new wireless system turns a phone into a pro-level video camera capable of capturing high definition audio anywhere, making it the ideal mobile mic for filmmaking, podcasting, vlogging, live streaming and YouTube production. Go Mic Mobile is available now for $249.99 at B&H, Fry’s and Amazon.

Samson’s Go Mic Mobile captures audio via a compact, dual-channel receiver that mounts and connects directly to a smartphone or DSLR camera. The dual-channel receiver allows users to transmit and mix digital audio on two separate channels. The receiver’s rechargeable lithium-ion battery offers up to thirteen hours of high-definition wireless operation without draining a smartphone’s battery. Go Mic Mobile plugs directly into both iOS and Android devices via the included Lightning and micro USB-C cables respectively. It also comes with a shoe mount adapter that easily attaches the dual-channel receiver to a DSLR camera or professional camcorder.

Go Mic Mobile transmits uncompressed, low latency audio and can operate up to 100’ utilizing the 2.4GHz frequency band. Its 10Hz–22kHz frequency response ensures the highest quality audio reproduction, while a bitrate of 48kHz provides a greater than CD- quality sound. It also features a switchable 1/8” headphone/line output with volume control for monitoring or connecting to an analog input (3.5mm cable included).

Samson’s Go Mic Mobile can be purchased in the following microphone transmitter configurations: handheld or lavalier with beltpack.

Go Mic Mobile Features:

· 2.4GHz digital wireless system

· Low latency audio transmission with no video sync issues

· Dual-channel receiver mounts directly to smartphones, tablets, digital cameras and tripods via included bracket arms, hook-and-loop fasteners, 1/4″–20 adapter, shoe mount adapter

· Plugs directly into iPhone and other iOS devices via included Lightning cable

· Plugs directly into Android devices via USB Micro B or USB-C cables (both included)

· Receiver offers up to 13 hours of battery life via rechargeable lithium-ion battery

· Frequency response of 10Hz–22kHz

· Switchable 1/8” headphone/line and USB audio outputs with volume control

· Two microphone transmitter configurations available (handheld, lavalier with beltpack)

· HXD2 Handheld Transmitter with Q8 Professional Dynamic Microphone capsule

· PXD2 Beltpack Transmitter with LM8 Omnidirectional Lavalier Microphone

· Up to 100′ operating range (line-of-sight)

· 1/8″ (3.5mm) audio cable, USB charge cable and power adapter also included

About Samson

Samson Technologies began in 1980 as a pioneer in wireless microphone technology. Today, Samson is an industry leader in professional audio solutions whose products are known for their fidelity and reliability. Samson products are preferred by recording artists, performers, educators and audio professionals throughout the world.

To connect with Samson, visit samsontech.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Pinterest.

