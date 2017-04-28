Sales Performance

Ryan Burger : …I’m here with Jeffrey Gitomer. He’s a writer, he’s a speaker; he has all kinds of different things—

Jeffrey Gitomer: Hey, wait a minute. Before you give me this beautiful introduction, let me explain something about being a speaker.

Before you can become a speaker you have to be a singer. Let me tell you what I mean by that. I started to give talks and I was okay at it, but one night I was at my karaoke place—I did karaoke three nights a week when I moved to Charlotte. I was writing; I would bring my laptop to the bar. I never had a beer, and in between my songs I would write my next article.

And nobody brings a laptop to a bar, so every person stopped by my little booth. Women would stop by and want to talk to me because they knew I could read and write, and drunk guys would walk by and go, is that a computer?