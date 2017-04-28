Sales Performance

As MBLV21 producer, as well as publisher of Mobile Beat, I’m proud to be bringing Jeffrey Gitomer to the upcoming Las Vegas event. He’s an innovative force in the world of sales skills development, and I recently had the pleasure of chatting with him about his journey to where he is now, along with a bunch of other topics.
Ryan Burger : …I’m here with Jeffrey Gitomer. He’s a writer, he’s a speaker; he has all kinds of different things—
Jeffrey Gitomer: Hey, wait a minute. Before you give me this beautiful introduction, let me explain something about being a speaker.
Before you can become a speaker you have to be a singer. Let me tell you what I mean by that. I started to give talks and I was okay at it, but one night I was at my karaoke place—I did karaoke three nights a week when I moved to Charlotte. I was writing; I would bring my laptop to the bar. I never had a beer, and in between my songs I would write my next article.
And nobody brings a laptop to a bar, so every person stopped by my little booth. Women would stop by and want to talk to me because they knew I could read and write, and drunk guys would walk by and go, is that a computer?
Read the rest of this article and check out the full issue at http://www.mobilebeat.com/emagscurrent/178
Filed Under: 2017, Sales & Marketing
0 Comments
Leave a comment
Leave a Comment