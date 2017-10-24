Roland DJ and BPM Supreme Announce Fall U.S. Tour

Los Angeles, CA, October 23, 2017 — The Roland DJ team and BPM Supreme are touring the U.S. this fall to connect and inspire DJs across the country with Roland’s newly released DJ-505 and DJ-202 controllers. Each event features performances from top-shelf artists like Miles Medina and DJ Brace, presentations from BPM Supreme, and locally-sourced sonic flavor to drive conversations about music, gear, and culture in intimate listening-room style settings. Plus, all attendees will be entered to win great swag and offers from Roland, BPM Supreme, and Serato. Tour dates kick off this month on October 26 in Los Angeles and wrap on November 21 in Miami. — The Roland DJ team and BPM Supreme are touring the U.S. this fall to connect and inspire DJs across the country with Roland’s newly released DJ-505 and DJ-202 controllers. Each event features performances from top-shelf artists like Miles Medina and DJ Brace, presentations from BPM Supreme, and locally-sourced sonic flavor to drive conversations about music, gear, and culture in intimate listening-room style settings. Plus, all attendees will be entered to win great swag and offers from Roland, BPM Supreme, andSerato. Tour dates kick off this month onin Los Angeles and wrap onin Miami. Record pool leaders BPM Supreme, who will give presentations during each event, have also partnered with Roland to offer exclusive three-month BPM Supreme Standard memberships (typically $19.99 per month) to U.S. customers who register their newly purchased Roland DJ-808, DJ-505 or DJ-202 controllers.



Equipped with features derived from Roland’s popular DJ-808 DJ Controller (DJ Mag Tech Awards 2017 Runner Up, Ultimate DJ Controller), Roland’s new DJ-505 and DJ-202 controllers offer onboard Roland TR drum sounds, dual low-latency platters, Serato DJ integration, vocal FX, and more. With Roland’s newly expanded DJ-series lineup, DJs and music producers can choose from three Roland DJ controller models to suit all types of setups. The Equipped with features derived from Roland’s popular DJ-808 DJ Controller (DJ Mag Tech Awards 2017 Runner Up, Ultimate DJ Controller), Roland’s new DJ-505 and DJ-202 controllers offer onboard Roland TR drum sounds, dual low-latency platters, Serato DJ integration, vocal FX, and more. With Roland’s newly expanded DJ-series lineup, DJs and music producers can choose from three Roland DJ controller models to suit all types of setups. The DJ-505 is a two-channel, four-deck Serato DJ controller that comes with the complete Serato Tool Kit, and the DJ-202 is a forward-thinking Serato DJ intro controller that gives DJs the features and layout of a full-size pro controller in a rugged mobile unit.

Tour dates are as follows:

October 26 Marley Waters @ Astro Audio Video Lighting 7-11p (Glendale, CA)

October 29 DJ Ease @ Blend DJ Institute Las Vegas 2-6p (Las Vegas, NV)

November 1 Miles Medina @ Pitbull Audio 5-7p (San Diego, CA)

November 9 Fast Eddie @ 123DJ 7-9p (Chicago, IL)

November 11 Chris Villa @ Blend DJ Institute Aurora, CO 1-3p (Aurora, CO)

November 14 DJ Tone Arm and DJ D-ILL @ Scratch DJ Academy 5-7p (Philadelphia, PA)

November 16 Mell Starr @ Scratch DJ Academy 7-9p (New York, NY)

November 21 DJ Brace @ D.A.S. Audio 7-9p (Miami, FL)



Marley Waters, one of the many talented artists on Roland and BPM Supreme’s fall tour, is looking forward to connecting with aspiring DJs and sharing some of his tips for keeping it fresh during the tour’s opening night in L.A. “As a DJ/producer, we are the vibe curators. We can leverage a night of sound clashing into the best time of your life. Roland’s DJ controllers are the perfect assistant to provide a smooth, creative fusion for on-the-fly mixing. As long as you keep it wavy, the people will love you,” added Waters.

For more details on the tour and Roland’s new DJ controllers, please visit Roland.com

Mobile Beat ( 1691 Posts This is the general editors account for Mobile Beat Magazine and Website. Who reads Mobile Beat online and in print and attends Mobile Beat events? DJs, VJs and KJs to start with, especially those who own and operate mobile entertainment services. They provide music, video, lighting and a myriad other entertainment choices for corporate events, wedding receptions, dances and innumerable other gatherings.