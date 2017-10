Roland DJ and BPM Supreme Announce Fall U.S. Tour

October 26

— The Roland DJ team and BPM Supreme are touring the U.S. this fall to connect and inspire DJs across the country with Roland’s newly released DJ-505 and DJ-202 controllers. Each event features performances from top-shelf artists like Miles Medina and DJ Brace, presentations from BPM Supreme, and locally-sourced sonic flavor to drive conversations about music, gear, and culture in intimate listening-room style settings. Plus, all attendees will be entered to win great swag and offers from Roland, BPM Supreme, andSerato. Tour dates kick off this month onin Los Angeles and wrap onin Miami.

Record pool leaders BPM Supreme, who will give presentations during each event, have also partnered with Roland to offer exclusive three-month BPM Supreme Standard memberships (typically $19.99 per month) to U.S. customers who register their newly purchased Roland DJ-808, DJ-505 or DJ-202 controllers.