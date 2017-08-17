Roland Corporation U.S. Partners with BPM Supreme on Exclusive Membership Offer

Los Angeles, CA, August 14, 2017 — Roland Corporation U.S. today announced its exclusive new membership offer in partnership with the fast-growing digital record pool BPM Supreme. U.S. customers who register their newly purchased Roland DJ-808, DJ-505 or DJ-202 controllers are now eligible to also register for three free months of BPM SupremeStandard (typically $19.99 per month).

BPM Supreme Artist Relations and Partnerships Manager Raj Thomas said, “Our objective is to provide top-quality music for professional DJs, and we’re eager to work with partners like Roland to help bridge the divide between beginner, working, and professional DJs through BPM Supreme’s unique and innovative approach to music delivery.”

Roland Corporation U.S. Vice President Product Management Christian Delfino added, “Our new program with BPM Supreme is designed to give Roland DJ controller customers direct access to top-quality music. Whether they are beginners who have yet to accumulate robust music catalogs, DJs who are returning to the art form, or gigging pros, we want our customers to be able to dive right in, the minute they open the box. BPM Supreme is fast becoming a major music platform trusted by top-level DJs, and we’re thrilled to be able to provide this kind of exclusive access to our Roland DJ customers in the U.S.”

Membership access codes for BPM Supreme will be provided to Roland DJ controller customers after registering their new Roland DJ-808, DJ-505, or DJ-202 through March 31, 2018. Please visit Roland.com for more information

