Los Angeles, CA, August 14, 2017 — Roland announces the DJ-505 and DJ-202, two new DJ controllers for Serato DJ. Equipped with features derived from the popular DJ-808 DJ Controller, the DJ-505 and DJ-202 offer onboard Roland TR drum sounds, dual low-latency platters, Serato DJ integration, vocal FX, and more. With the newly expanded DJ-series lineup, DJs and music producers can now choose from three Roland DJ controller models to suit the needs of different setups.

Released to wide acclaim in 2016, the DJ-808 DJ Controller is a state-of-the-art creative tool with a four-channel mixer, built-in drum sequencing, vocal processing, and the deepest Serato DJ integration available. Like the flagship model, the streamlined DJ-505 and compact DJ-202 are inspiring instruments with impressive flexibility to DJ, remix, and produce, empowering exciting new approaches to music performance.

The DJ-505 is a two-channel, four-deck Serato DJ controller that comes with the complete Serato Tool Kit. With its portable design, pro-grade build, and advanced feature set, the DJ-505 is ideal for mobile applications, club DJing, live performance, and music production.

Two large, low-latency platters on the DJ-505 provide responsive, lag-free performance for turntable-style scratches, while eight pads with 13 modes offer dedicated controls for Serato DJ. Also included are built-in drum kits from Roland’s classic TR-808 and TR-909 drum machines; each kit contains eight sounds that can be played on the performance pads and triggered from the onboard TR-S sequencer. The sequencer has a dedicated TR-style interface, and TR drum sounds and Serato samples can be adjusted in real time using panel knobs. The DJ-505’s mixer is Serato DVS Upgrade Ready, and can be used standalone with multi-players or turntables connected to the line and phono inputs.

The DJ-202 is a forward-thinking Serato DJ Intro controller that gives DJs the features and layout of a full-size pro controller in a rugged mobile unit. Its lightweight design and easy-grab handles provide convenient portability for all types of events, including house parties, club rocking, beat battles, and more.

Like the DJ-505, the DJ-202 includes two low-latency platters, a built-in drum machine with TR-808 and TR-909 sounds, and eight dedicated pads. A 16-step sequencer accessible via the performance pads controls Serato DJ Intro’s sampler for on-the-fly beat creation.

Both the DJ-505 and DJ-202 function as USB audio/MIDI interfaces with 24-bit/48 kHz fidelity and high-resolution digital-to-analog converters. Each model also includes a MIDI output for controlling and syncing external devices, and a 1/4-inch mic input with gate, hi-pass, reverb, and echo FX.

To learn more about the DJ-505 and DJ-202 DJ Controllers, visit Roland.com.

