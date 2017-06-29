Rip off the rearview mirror. Don’t look back. Always keep improving.



I got a call from a fellow DJ out of the blue the other day and his statements somewhat surprised me. He said biz had slowed down and he was struggling a bit. He blamed it on himself first saying he hadn’t been beating the pavement as much as he had in the past but then upon my suggestion of things he could do to better his situation (after all he did call me, right), the verbal posturing began and suddenly the blame is placed upon the multi-ops who send out $500 dj’s, payola in our business and everything else.



Why am I sharing this with you in this space? Because I’m sure that you have been in this same place at one time or another. I know I have.



Look in the mirror. Dead in the eyes. Realize YOU have the power to control your life. We live in the land where dreams are made, during a technological revolution. Stop making excuses and take advantage of the incredible opportunity that lays before you. Seize it. TODAY. Right Now.



Where do you draw your inspiration? I write this coming back from a conference of my peers and being around them inspires me to do great things, better things. What inspires you?



For me, it’s my kids. It’s the look on a brides face, that genuine smile of knowing from a mother when you put your heart and soul into an event and everything turned out better than they could have imagined. It’s the knowledge that I continually need to improve and step up my game because some young buck is coming up behind me somewhere hungry to take over my business and get his cut.



Rip off the rear view mirror. Don’t look back. Always keep improving.



If you need help with motivation and things you can do to be better, check out Mike Walter‘s book “10 Things You Can Do To Have A Better Day.” A great read.



I’ll let you in on another little secret. You know someone else that inspires me? Go look in the mirror. It’s you. You, your passion, desire and drive for this business. Now go out and make someone’s day better!

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book S.A.L.E.S. 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

