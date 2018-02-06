Why do the wedding media in general, websites, magazines, Wedding Wire and the Knot ever mention how important it is that brides hire someone to run the reception? This is not about a wedding planner, per se. You, the DJ, the Master of Ceremonies (you can call yourself that if you have truly researched and know the ins and outs and all of the intricacies of the moments you will preside over). You are their voice. You are the person who is moving people emotionally through the sights, sounds, feelings and emotions they will experience on this one big night. Why are we chastised? Treated like second or even third class citizens? Not given proper credit when other event pros capture the moment that we created for our same treasured client?

Why are we not given our proper due? I’ll tell you why. Two reasons.

The first is because it isn’t sexy. What we create isn’t tangible. It’s not what brides are looking for. There’s no Pinterest for emotional moments (at least not yet). The second reason is because we do not have representation as an industry. Now there are M A N Y reasons why we do not have representation as an industry. That’s not the subject of this article and frankly would take WAY more space than we have. However, you can DO SOMETHING about it. You can start with yourself. Representation starts with you. We’ll have part two of this article next week.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

