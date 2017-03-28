Remember Your Roots

I got my start in the early 90s. My roommate at the time had a system and I had a name as I was working full time nights as the on-air DJ at a Hot Mix radio station. Back then I had to go out the backdoor of Stearns High School to my parked car to = to play. In radio we played music on carts and I even spliced reel to reel (google it) to create mixes and promos. Where did you get your start?

The point is, we all started somewhere. Online I see too many arguments about pricing, about gear quality, about mic work or mixing skills. This guy can’t mix. The other DJ is killing the market. DJs are undercutting me. Have a heart. Share a conversation. See how you can help them versus chastising and shunning them. You didn’t start out great, I am sure of that.

It is my belief that we as an industry must unite on the one thing that we all have in common. We are all DJs. We may all wear different hats at different times of our parties and times of our career, yet we always come back to the basic skill of playing the right song at the right time to emotionally move a crowd. Why did you get into this business? What moved you to be a part of it? Get back to the core of your why, share that with your fellow DJ, listen intently with care to understand their motivation and find a way to help each other. These actions are the foundation of moving our industry forward.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.

Mitch is the author of the book Sales 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours click here and send Mitch a friend request.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

print

MitchTaylor ( 14 Posts Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Certified Advisor and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching. Mitch is the author of the book Sales 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor. Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

Share this: Email

LinkedIn

Google

Pinterest

Twitter

Facebook

