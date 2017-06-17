Ready to Play, Come Rain or Come Shine

So, this happened: A banquet facility here in Michigan built a gorgeous, landscaped outdoor pavilion specifically for wedding ceremonies. When my helper and I arrived to provide PA, I was impressed by the thought that went into it. There was a bar-like area that served as a DJ booth for weddings, or an actual bar for, say, an evening outdoor patio party for the golfers at the club. With a pergola overhead and a two- circuit outdoor electrical box close by, it seemed like an ideal situation. But then the dark clouds rolled in.

HERE COMES THE RAIN AGAIN…AND AGAIN

Setting up my outdoor ceremony rig for the wedding scheduled in a half an hour, I didn’t really notice that the sun had been obscured by a bank of grey, threatening clouds. After a quick sound check, I hastily covered my gear and went into the hall to see if the staff had a contingency plan for bad weather. They had begun setting up chairs and an arch in another room, but the manager said that it was for “backup” and that they hadn’t decided, at that point, whether to move the wedding indoors or not. Meanwhile, it had begun sprinkling outside.

