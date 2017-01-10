RCF Introduces Next Generation ART 708-A MK2

(Edison, New Jersey) RCF is introducing the next generation of the ART 708-A with the ART 708-A MK2. The MK2 denotes second generation of the product with improved output and performance.

The ART 708-A MK2 is an active 8” two-way cabinet. The new transducer technology used in the cabinet features an 8” woofer with 2” voice coil with inside-outside aluminium coil and a powerful magnetic structure, which guarantees a fast and accurate mid-bass frequency range, coupled with a 1” high-frequency compression driver with 1.5” voice coil. RCF uses their ‘CMD’ Technology (Coverage Matching Design), matching the transducers to guarantee the smooth transition between the high frequency horns polar responses and low frequency transducers directivity. Frequency response is 60 Hz – 20 kHz.

Onboard is a new generation 800-watt digital power amplifier – 600-watt for the woofer and 200-watt for the compression driver – the result of this is very high output, extremely low distortion and an incredible natural sound.

The amplifier features a solid mechanical aluminium structure which not only stabilizes the amplifier during transportation but also assists in the heat dissipation.

The cabinet design offers a 90°x70° pattern. ART 708-A MK2 features two M10 threaded fly points, one at the top one at the bottom, for installation purposes with vertical “U” bracket. A steel front grille is provided with foam protection on the inside. The amplifier has both XLR/Jack (combo) balanced inputs and XLR output link. The back shape of the speaker is ideal also for monitoring, in left or right position.

The ART 708-AMK2 is now shipping and can be seen at NAMM 2017 January 19-22, 2017 in Anaheim, California at RCF booth #6780.

For further information: www.rcf.it/en_US/products/pro-speaker-systems/art-7-series/art-708-a-mk-ii

print

Mobile Beat ( 1525 Posts This is the main account for Mobile Beat. Press releases and many other things get posted from here.

Share this: Email

LinkedIn

Google

Pinterest

Twitter

Facebook

