RCF Expands NXL Series with Launch of NXL44-A Line Source

(Edison, New Jersey) RCF continues the expansion of their popular column array line source series with the NXL44-A. With the NXL44-A, RCF has provided a unique and powerful two-way line source, with the sound delivered from three 10” neodymium woofers and a 1.4” driver with 3“ voice coil on an asymmetrical waveguide. All are perfectly tuned to deliver remarkably uniform coverage and an extended frequency range.

Precision controlled by an on-board DSP and driven by a two-channel digital amp, the NXL44-A delivers a very natural sounding response and provides high SPL for professional live sound reinforcement.

The horn’s design is asymmetrical, enabling it to project sound energy with great accuracy, thereby avoiding undesired reflections. The 90°x30° directivity (+5°, -25°) means the enclosure always remains vertical — it does not need to be tilted or aimed in any way that would adversely affect its stability.

The ND 840 large format compression driver is one of the key advantages of the NXL 44-A, the 3.0” voice coil allows a crossover point of 800Hz allowing almost all of the vocal range to be produced by this driver. This permits better coverage and dispersion control, and superior efficiency.

This HF horn design allows for two NXL44-A to be cascaded to create a stacked array. This provides excellent control over directivity even in challenging acoustical surroundings and markedly increases the range.

The system is also equipped with Class-D bi-amped 1400 watt peak (700 watt RMS) amplification and premium-quality DSP with optimized phase response.

With convenient additions such as fixing points for rigging hardware, the NXL44-A is not only easy to handle, but also to fly and install.

The result is a true line source with extended reach, packaged in a sleek low-profile design. The asymmetrical horn provides optimized coverage and the result is greater intelligibility than spherical sources and a uniform SPL across the audience area. These attributes make it perfect for portable/live PA sound and permanent installation in performance venues and houses of worship.

The NXL44-A is now shipping and will be on display at NAMM 2017 January 19-22, 2017 in Anaheim, California at RCF booth #6780.

For further information: http://www.rcf.it/products/pro-speaker-systems/nx-series/nx-l44-a

