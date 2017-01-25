RCF Announces Upgrades to D-Line HD Series Cabinets

(Edison, New Jersey) RCF announces upgrades to the popular D-Line HD Series cabinets with new MK4-generation technology. To be introduced at the NAMM Show in Anaheim, California in January will be the HD10-A MK4 active 10” two-way cabinet and the HD12-A MK4 active 12” 2-way cabinet.

Thanks to its deep bass punch, clear midrange output and accurate high frequencies, the HD10-A MK4 offers the superior intelligibility in both live performance and recorded music playback that makes it an excellent choice for the production and performance communities.

The HD12-A has always achieved tremendous response for its clean and clear performance. The MK4 version incorporates new transducer technology, providing the ability to increase the power of the cabinet to 1400-watts improving the performance output.

The HD Series has incorporated FiRPHASE technology, proprietary and advanced FIR and advanced FIR filtering conceived to deliver transparent and absolute clarity. The FiRPHASE algorithm optimizes dynamics, amplitude and phase patterns, and insures minimum latency in the system.

For use in permanent installations, RCF has added two M10 and three M6 threaded inserts for optional mounting hardware. Perfect for use in mounted or flown systems.

