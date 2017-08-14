Rane IS BACK! – Seventy two and Twelve!

MUKILTEO, WA USA (August 14, 2017)—Rane DJ (Rane), an established, today announced the introduction of a new family of important and exciting Battle Ready products for the professional DJ market. These new models are a dramatic and impressive statement strengthening Rane DJ’s position at the forefront of the DJ Stage.

The SEVENTY-TWO Battle Mixer

Recognizing an unfulfilled need in the market for a bulletproof tabletop battle mixer, Rane DJ focused its unmatched Seattle-based engineering capability on the problem and created a new model of unrivaled performance and innovation. With incredibly high build quality in terms of component selection and its all- steel construction, this mixer solidifies Rane DJ’s reputation as the premier mixer brand for turntablists.

The Rane SEVENTY-TWO has been designed in collaboration with DJs and their crews all over the world. This Battle Ready flagship offers the high standards of performance and construction that people rightly expect from Rane, along with ground-breaking technology.

With the RANE SEVENTY-TWO, dual DJs can battle it out with their own laptops simultaneously through the two USB computer connections. With a brand-new 4.3-inch color touch screen interface, the SEVENTY-TWO not only shows Serato DJ’s moving waveforms and their cue points, but also brings a much-needed interactive experience to FX workflows, with two internal FLEX FX engines and stacked Serato DJ Effects.

Importantly, the SEVENTY-TWO will be the first time that users will experience Rane’s brand-new Mag THREE Fader. Dramatically updating their patented, industry-changing Mag Fader design, the new Mag THREE Fader offers a unique touchless, tension-adjustable fader with perfect tactile feel and precision, combined with a long and reliable life. It makes for a DJ experience simply unavailable anywhere else.

Highlights of the SEVENTY-TWO: