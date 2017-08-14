Rane IS BACK! – Seventy two and Twelve!

MUKILTEO, WA USA (August 14, 2017)—Rane DJ (Rane), an established, today announced the introduction of a new family of important and exciting Battle Ready products for the professional DJ market. These new models are a dramatic and impressive statement strengthening Rane DJ’s position at the forefront of the DJ Stage.
The SEVENTY-TWO Battle Mixer
Recognizing an unfulfilled need in the market for a bulletproof tabletop battle mixer, Rane DJ focused its unmatched Seattle-based engineering capability on the problem and created a new model of unrivaled performance and innovation. With incredibly high build quality in terms of component selection and its all- steel construction, this mixer solidifies Rane DJ’s reputation as the premier mixer brand for turntablists.
The Rane SEVENTY-TWO has been designed in collaboration with DJs and their crews all over the world. This Battle Ready flagship offers the high standards of performance and construction that people rightly expect from Rane, along with ground-breaking technology.
With the RANE SEVENTY-TWO, dual DJs can battle it out with their own laptops simultaneously through the two USB computer connections. With a brand-new 4.3-inch color touch screen interface, the SEVENTY-TWO not only shows Serato DJ’s moving waveforms and their cue points, but also brings a much-needed interactive experience to FX workflows, with two internal FLEX FX engines and stacked Serato DJ Effects.
Importantly, the SEVENTY-TWO will be the first time that users will experience Rane’s brand-new Mag THREE Fader. Dramatically updating their patented, industry-changing Mag Fader design, the new Mag THREE Fader offers a unique touchless, tension-adjustable fader with perfect tactile feel and precision, combined with a long and reliable life. It makes for a DJ experience simply unavailable anywhere else.
Highlights of the SEVENTY-TWO:
- Solid steel construction—built like a tank for non-stop, heavy-duty use
- (3) NEW MAG THREE tension adjustable faders for crossfader and channel faders with reverse, contour controls, and cut-in adjustment
- 4.3” Touchscreen for moving wave display, FX control, song selection and user customizations
- Dual Flex FX engines, one for each channel
- Chain-integrated Serato DJ Effect control plus one internal Flex Effect per channel
- Dual USB connections for DJ handoffs
- 16 Akai MPC-style performance pads w/RGB backlight, adjustable threshold and aftertouch, with independent mode controls per deck.
- Two microphone inputs – combo Neutrik, on/off, tone, mic/line level switches
- RCA Phono/CD and CD inputs for each deck
- RCA session Inputs/outputs, balanced XLR, Main Out, balanced 1⁄4”, Booth Out
- SERATO DJ and DVS enabled and includes Serato Control Vinyl
- Industry First – assignable USB controller inputs for Rane TWELVE Battle Controller
The TWELVE Battle Controller
Rane DJ presents the TWELVE Battle Controller, a simple, pure and powerful motorized DJ control system without needle skippage or tone arm hopping. The TWELVE has all the characteristics and simplicity of a “traditional” direct-drive turntable but without the hassle of fragile needles and skipping tone arms. Keeping things consistent with a familiar turntable layout and size, the only clear differentiator is a precision, multi-function touch strip for track searching and setting or triggering hot cues in place of the tone arm.
The vinyl experience is fully customizable with your favorite slipmat. With an all-metal body like the SEVENTY-TWO, the TWELVE is built like a tank, but it has the agility of a sports car. It is truly Battle- Ready. With the TWELVE, the DJ can scratch and play with all the direct spontaneity and creativity of a turntablist, but with the precision, repeatability and durability of the best digitally-based solutions. The TWELVE is the very best of both. There is simply nothing else like it, anywhere.
Highlights of the TWELVE:
- Full 12” Vinyl with motorized platter to control playback
- Traditional, familiar turntable layout, no need to learn something new
- Strip Search with 8 hot cue triggers access
- 5.0 kfcm High torque motor with Hi/Low torque adjust for more traditional setups
- 4 decks of control so you can use one, two or more
- Extreme precision—3600 ticks of platter resolution for seamless performance
- MIDI interface via USB that can be connected to the SEVENTY-TWO or your computer
- 33 1/3 and 45 rpm platter speeds
- 8/16/50% pitch with precise dual resolution detented slider
- Top Panel rotary and traditional Motor Off switch, allows traditional wind down effects
- Serato DJ OSA READ
“Our challenge was to develop these breakthrough products while still maintaining our unwavering commitment to our legendary performance quality and rock-solid reliability,” said Colin Issler, Senior Design Engineer for Rane’s Seattle-based Engineering and Design team. He added, “We love a challenge. We thrive on a challenge. Hold my beer. Challenge conquered.”
U.S. retail for the SEVENTY-TWO and TWELVE will be $1899 and $799 respectively. Availability will be 4th Q 2017.
Please visit Rane at DJ Expo August 14–17, 2017, booth #115.
