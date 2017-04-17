QSC Introduces K.2 Series Loudspeakers – Highly Anticipated Next-Generation of Global Best-Seller Offers Significant Feature Upgrades

Costa Mesa, CA (April 17, 2017) – QSC, LLC is pleased to introduce the K.2 Series, the highly anticipated next generation of the company’s global best-selling K Family line of powered loudspeakers. The new K.2 Series, which is comprised of the 8-inch K8.2, 10-inch K10.2 and 12-inch K12.2 full-range loudspeakers, offers a number of significant feature upgrades, establishing an entirely new standard in powered loudspeaker technology. QSC is also announcing the introduction of the KS212C, a first-in-class, single-box powered cardioid subwoofer.

Each loudspeaker model in the K.2 Series is equipped with a 2000-watt power module carefully matched to high-performance woofers and compression drivers. DMT™ (Directivity-Matched Transition) ensures smooth coverage across the entire listening area. On-board DSP provides Intrinsic Correction™ voicing and advanced system management to further optimize performance.

Superbly flexible, K.2 Series models additionally provide operators with a library of preset contours for common applications such as Stage Monitor, Dance Music, Musical Instrument Amplification, Hand-held Microphone and more, while also offering storable Scenes to recall user-configurable settings such as input type, delay, EQ, cross-over and selected contour via the loudspeakers’ LCD screen and control panel. All three models can be operated as either main PA or as a floor monitor. Each model can also be flown, wall- or truss-mounted, or placed on a speaker pole, either straight-firing or with 7.5-degree down-tilt utilizing the new dual pole cup.

“The phenomenal success of the K Series is unprecedented in the pro audio industry and a testament to the values of great design, high performance, steadfast quality and long-term reliability,” says Ray van Straten, Sr. Director of Marketing, QSC Professional. “This next-generation product raises the bar yet again for the category and will most certainly further reinforce the reputation of the K Family brand for many years to come.”

The perfect complement to both the new K.2 loudspeaker line as well as legacy K Series full-range models, the new KS212C Cardioid Subwoofer represents a breakthrough in innovation and design, uniquely providing all the benefits of a cardioid subwoofer array in a single, compact enclosure. “Keeping bass in its place” for mobile entertainers, AV production and rental professionals, as well as modestly-sized performance venues, the KS212C cardioid subwoofer is unparalleled in its ability to manage low frequencies on the stage, or any application where undesirable low frequency energy needs to be minimized. Dual 12-inch long-excursion drivers, each arranged in a 6th order bandpass chamber, are powered by a 3,600 Watt amplifier and controlled by the system’s DSP to produce a staggering 15 dB more output at the front of the cabinet than at the rear. Like the K.2 Series, the KS212C provides advanced DSP with on-board user-controllable and recallable Scenes via the LCD screen and control panel. Highly portable, the cabinet features comfortable, aluminum handles and four, rear-mounted casters. Two M20 sockets are provided to accept a 35mm speaker pole in either vertical or horizontal deployment of the sub.

Additionally, QSC is also proud to announce that K.2 Series models as well as the KS212C Cardioid Subwoofer feature a global 6-Year Warranty with product registration.

The K.2 Series will be available in select markets in mid-May 2017. Estimated (US) street prices are: $649.99 for the K8.2; $699.99 for the K10.2 and $799.99 for the K12.2.

The KS212C cardioid subwoofer is expected to ship in late Summer 2017. Estimated US street price is $1,399.99.

About QSC

Founded nearly five decades ago, QSC is a globally recognized leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of award winning high performance audio products including power amplifiers, loudspeakers, digital mixers, digital signal processors (DSP), and the Q-SYS™ networked audio, video and control platform. Uniquely leveraging a broad range of technologies located under one roof, QSC products outperform the sum of their parts by delivering reliable, scalable and flexible solutions for professional installed, portable, production,

print

Mobile Beat ( 1571 Posts This is the main account for Mobile Beat. Press releases and many other things get posted from here.

Share this: Email

LinkedIn

Google

Pinterest

Twitter

Facebook

