Pull Your Head Out Of The Sand



Lately I’ve been super busy in my office, traveling (business and pleasure), and keeping up with the Taylored Weddings business of planning, producing and performing wedding receptions. What amazed me after this past week is how much of a TIME SUCK Facebook and other social media is! I glanced at some of the normal boards on the popular social media site just today before boarding my plane and was surprised at how much time this past week I DIDN’T spend on Facebook. I got A LOT done and definitely was more productive without the additional screen time in my life.



As I was reading one thread a DJ was asking about clients and budget and lamenting the fact that he normally just quotes them a price early in the process and then never hears back from them. I can still hear the words echoing in my head of a mentor of mine Mark Ferrell back in his Getting What You’re Worth seminar “DIALOGUE WITH THEM!” and that was pretty much my response to him. The big bad faceless bride who sends you an email and only wants to know price….guess what? She’s a real person too…she is having family issues with people wanting to control her wedding planning, other bride envy with sometimes trying to outdo her friends wedding, stress from her fiance for his unwillingness to help and many other things going on in her life.



The key to uncovering her budget is to simply ask her. When you ask her how things are going…what you can do to HELP her…it opens doors. It allows for free flowing conversation between two people looking for the common good. After all that’s all sales is. Helping people find solutions to their problems. She has a problem. She needs (insert your service or product offering here) for her event. You are being contacted by her because she believes that you may be the solution to her problem. By connecting with her on a one-to-one human level first you are improving your customer service and building loyalty from the start. Loyal customers refer more customers which of course adds to your bottom line.



OK Mitch…but how do I do that? The first question I always ask a bride or potential client on the phone is “How did you hear about us?” This is crucial for two reasons. 1. You need to know where your advertising/marketing budget is successful and where it isn’t. Be sure to track this information (my favorite resource is DJ Event Planner) to determine what is working and what isn’t. I normally run reports every quarter. 2. By finding out where she heard about your company you may find common ground and something that connects the two of you together. This helps to build the “warm and fuzzy” feeling with her and helps put you on the friend level vs. just some random stranger on the phone trying to sell her something.



The second question that I normally ask during the initial conversation is “What is the biggest challenge you have in planning your ______?” By asking this question it helps get to the root of what she is dealing with and how you can help. Maybe she’s just starting the process and you can be a resource to her for other vendors that you enjoy working with. Maybe she’s having a hard time coming up with ideas for her wedding day. In any case you get an opportunity to showcase the fact that you are a professional who can give her options and help her with whatever she is struggling with. Once you have that opportunity you are that much closer to landing the sale.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book S.A.L.E.S. 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

