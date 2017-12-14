PubG creator says games need ‘better protection’ from copycat titles, and many people would say that he has a point. Brendan Greene has been broadly credited with the creation of a new genre in the gaming world, which is not an easy thing to accomplish.

However, people might not read the situation correctly now, because there have been so many other gaming developers who more or less just took elements of PubG directly and used them in order to create their own unoriginal games.

Brendan Greene is being reasonable in that he does not want to be the only creator within this genre. There are plenty of creators who get frustrated when a genre that they pioneered starts to grow. They might feel that they are entitled to it, which is not a fair position.

However, this is not the position that Brendan Greene has. His Battle Royale game genre is very exciting, and he is interested in making sure that more people are able to create games that are very similar. Plenty of developers are doing so at present. However, far too many of them are just more or less copying PubG entirely, and this is just not the sort of thing that is going to cause the genre to expand honestly and effectively.

Too many of these so-called new games almost seem to be identical to PubG, and that is just going to turn PubG and similar games into old and outdated games before their time. The genre needs to actually have variety within it in order to expand. If every single entry in that genre resembles all the others, the Battle Royale genre will grow stale as a matter of course.

There have been gaming genres that have been popular for more or less the entirety of video game history. These genres managed to stay popular for a long time because they were explored in a lot of different ways. Many developers were able to keep the concept fresh by exploring it from different angles.

People do tend to like that which is familiar. People don’t have to try to create completely new genres all the time. When people play free internet blackjack games, they are truly interested in a game that is true to the basic format of blackjack. However, there are lots of different blackjack games available today.

There have been plenty of different versions of this game, which should just make it that much more likely for people to be able to maintain their enthusiasm for blackjack. They won’t get bored with it because they are not truly playing the same game all the time, even if the games are similar.

This is the case with a lot of other games and a lot of other genres. People might like the genre, but they are going to want to see it changed and explored in a lot of different ways in order to experience it properly. All developers should respect that when they’re thinking of how to contribute.

