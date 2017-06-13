Product and Solution Focused

Windstar Cruising. It was absolutely was one of the best vacation experiences of my life.

My wife and I went on a ship that was literally one tenth the size of a ship that I used to work on, it was a yacht. The larger ships have everyone lining up in different places, except for a VIP experience to get you on board if you reach platinum status with them. Windstar was different. The level of customer service was so unique and different. Instead of many people rolling into a ship, they had staged waiting areas for different sets of people. However, not just different waiting areas but they provided you with a cool towel to refresh yourself after baking in the hot Caribbean sun. They didn’t just have water to drink from a spigot and plastic cups. They offered cold water with ice cubes and a slice of lemon.

Windstar went beyond this however to set themselves apart from the competition. In their high end dining room they created a unique culinary experience, a solution based experience customized to you, their valued customer. When you sit down in their dining room you are handed an iPad which allows you to then pick and choose, with the recommendation of your maitre’d, your menu options and dining pairings for that evening. This also was approximately six years ago, when iPads were not that prevalent yet. Talk about impact!

Let’s look at how you can apply this to your business. How can you jump from product focused, selling gear and music, to solution focused? Here’s one way: If you are just booking a client and never talking to them again until the planning time, you’re losing referrals. Be a resource. Send them an email once a month with where they are at in the planning process and what other things they should be looking at such as “It’s nine months until you say I do. Here’s a checklist of things you should be reserving. 1. Announce your wedding date / Send Save The Date Cards. 2. Start shopping around for your wedding dress, shoes and jewelry 3. Start looking for bridesmaid dresses 4. Book caterer 5. Book Photographer 6. Choose officiant and discuss ceremony plans and process. 7. Select ceremony musicians or book us at Taylored Weddings to help you with this. 🙂

Here’s another one. Maybe you offer Photo Booth services. Instead of just trying to upsell strip frames to your clients, provide a solution. If your client is having assigned tables, use the photo booth strip frames to be a personal welcome to each guest with their assigned table number on it. Now when their guests arrive all they have to do is look for their name and place their photo booth strip frame at their table, and then of course they are encouraged to use your photo booth later as well. This simple little upsell can provide a solution AND make you more money. WIN WIN.

The above is meant to provide you with inspiration to find ways to improve your bottom line while also providing solutions for your clients vs. just strictly focusing on selling your products or services. Solution focused businesses make more money and gain more referrals vs. ones who strictly sell a service.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book S.A.L.E.S. 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

