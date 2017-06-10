Power Up Your Trivia Up-Sell

As we prepare for the summer months and likely lots of weddings and other music-based events, midweek trivia nights should also be busy, providing you with some gravy to go on your meat and potatoes.

To be busy, marketing and selling yourself are important. So, in this article we are going to look at some key elements for successfully up-selling your trivia services to enhance your DJ business. These ideas will help build your confidence by showing you when and how to approach the subject with your clients.

TIMING IS KEY

The first thing you really need to consider is WHEN to do the up-selling. There are two ways to look at it. If the gig is going to be a one-off, say, a wedding or graduation party or something along those lines, then the up- selling could need to happen at the initial stage. Don’t overdo it; below we will look at some examples of how you can really up-sell discretely.

If the gig is the start of a long-term project, then maybe delay it until you have been in the gig for a few weeks first. Once you have built a rapport with your booking client then really go for the big up-sell! It comes down to your credibility and your reputation. (For more info, check out “Build a Rapport with Your Booking Client” on the DigiGames blog.) If you are credible and respected, you will be listened to more. If you are listened to more, then it is an easier job. If your trivia shows are boring, mundane, and appear to be thrown together at the last second, then you may have a problem with up-selling.

Read the rest of this article and check out the full issue at http://www.mobilebeat.com/emagscurrent/182

DigiGames ( 54 Posts Are you looking for customizable, innovative and creative game show trivia software and technology that will set you apart from the rest of the competition? Are you looking to boost your trivia business, secure customers and appeal to a wider trivia market? Then DigiGames is the place for you. With over 15 years’ experience in the Trivia industry DigiGames provides you with expert advice, information and materials with the finest and most innovative technology and unrivaled customer service. If you are in the Trivia business then DigiGames is your route to success!