Power to Perform: Pioneer Pro Audio introduces the XY-3B and XY-2

TORRANCE, CA (14th September 2017) Two powerful new speakers are joining Pioneer Pro Audio’s XY Series: the XY-3B three-way full range speaker and the XY-2 mid-high speaker. Both are designed to deliver natural audio at the high sound pressure level (SPL) required for large venues and outdoor events.

The XY Series is well-known for providing excellent sound quality to nightclubs and music venues around the world. With the introduction of the XY-3B and XY-2, which offers the highest output in the Series, even more venues and events can benefit from an XY Series sound system tailored to their specific needs.

The next-level XY-3B was developed over the course of three years using 3D printers to create natural sound with high output. It’s been teste d at numerous international festivals and outdoor events such as Xtrema Outdoor; Belgium and Netherlands; Lovebox, London; and Tomorrowland, Belgium. The XY-3B received enthusiastic feedback every time.

In the new XY-3B, an 8-inch cone driver delivers clean and precise mid-range frequencies using Pioneer Pro Audio’s X-Phase system. A 1-inch compression driver produces crystal-clear HF which, thanks to the molded Bi-horn, seamlessly blends with the mids. Two 12-inch cone drivers create tight, chest-pumping low end.

The XY-2 speaker is the mid-high section of the XY-3B. Designed specifically for large-scale venues and stadia, the XY-2 can be used for PA applications, as a DJ booth monitor or as a down fill in an XY-3B cluster setting.

The new XY Series speakers will be available from early 2018 at MAPs of $5,500 for the XY-3B and $3,000 for the XY-2.

KEY FEATURES OF THE XY-3B

Moulded Bi-horn

The 8-inch mid-range driver and the 1-inch compression driver are attached to the integrated waveguide with their depths perfectly aligned to minimize the difference of physical distance and reduce cancellation around the crossover frequency. This unique Bi-horn combines mid and high frequencies in a deep position inside the waveguide, improving the blend of the sounds compared to the performance of a conventional separated horn structure. The waveguide’s curved shape perfectly controls dispersion at 50 degrees horizontal and 35 degrees vertical, providing natural sound with high SPL in the targeted area while reducing the sound pressure outside that area.

X-Phase system with gold X-Phase plug

Driver cone cancellation is minimized thanks to Pioneer Pro Audio’s X-Phase system. The convex shape forces sound waves into small slits which are arranged in a fan shape, allowing all sound waves to exit in perfect phase aliment. The sound waves are forced over the top and bottom of the X-phase plug, producing higher SPL and greater sound projection over long distances.

Hybrid low-mid section

A hybrid dual 12-inch chamber in the low-mid section allows the drivers to produce tight notes. The LF drivers are also coated with a water-resistant finish on both sides, so you can use the XY-3 speakers outdoors. Plus, the added stiffness of this treatment allows the drivers to deliver a natural tightness rather than using thicker speaker cone material which would add weight and slow down the speed of the cones.

Rigging and tour ready

Rigging: Flying hardware options are available, along with ground stacking configurations.

Flying hardware options are available, along with ground stacking configurations. Tour ready: Every detail of the XY-3 was designed to make it the perfect speaker to take on the road. You can load the speakers into trucks with the minimal amount of space lost, and they can be stacked two-high and four-wide when used with the XY-3 wheel board.

KEY FEATURES OF THE XY-2

The XY-2 is a mid-high speaker taken from the mid-high range horn section of the XY-3B. A yoke is installed as standard and it can be used for various applications including as a PA speaker for large stadiums, a DJ booth monitor, or as a down fill for an XY-3B cluster setting.

Main Specifications

Type 3WAY Bi-amp loudspeaker Model (Color) XY-3B (Black), XY-3B-W (White) Enclosure 15 mm birch plywood Drivers LF 12 inch neodymium cone driver x 2 MF 8 inch neodymium cone driver HF 1 inch exit neodymium compression driver Frequency Response 55 Hz～17 kHz Sensitivity LF 102 dB MF 107 dB Power handling LF 1200 W(RMS), 2400 W(Program) MHF 200 W (RMS), 400 W(Program) Max SPL LF 133 dB(cont.), 139 dB(peak) MHF 130 dB(cont.), 136 dB(peak) Terminals speak ON® NL4 x 2 Impedance LF 4Ω MHF ８Ω Dimension (W x H x D) 530 mm x 1080 mm x 540 mm Weight 57.6 kg

Type 2WAY Mid-High loudspeaker Enclosure Polyurethane Drivers MF 8 inch neodymium cone HF 1 inch exit neodymium compression driver Frequency Response 170 Hz～17 kHz Sensitivity 107 dB Power handling 200 W(RMS), 400 W(Program) Max SPL 130 dB(cont.), 136 dB(peak) Terminals speak ON® NL4 x 2 Impedance 8 Ω Dimension (W x H x D) 480 mm x 480 mm x 376 mm Weight 12.5kg

About Pioneer DJ

Pioneer DJ Americas, Inc. is the subsidiary of Pioneer DJ Corporation responsible for sales and marketing in North, Central, and South America. For more than 20 years, Pioneer DJ has been a market leader in the design and production of innovative DJ equipment and software. The company works closely with DJs and clubs to deliver next generation products that inspire and shape the global dance music community and has recently launched a new range of musical instruments for production and live performances. Its portfolio includes brands such as TORAIZ, Pioneer Professional Audio and Pioneer DJ Radio, as well as social platforms KUVO and DJsounds. Pioneer DJ Corporation is a privately held company headquartered in Yokohama, Japan. The company is led by Chairman Yoshiaki Ide, and CEO and President Akio Moriwaki.

