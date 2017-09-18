Poker Playlists

Poker is one of those card games that can make its players experience a rollercoaster of emotions. Amateur players will certainly have experienced a plethora of emotions and nerves, but can you image the tension stress and exhilaration felt by top players such as Daniel Colman, Phil Ivey and Daniel Negreanu?

How do they manage to control their feelings and still nail their hands taking home incredible winnings? How can you emulate their success? Unfortunately we’ll never know the full answer, but one of the ways to emulate their coolness and daring is through music.

A spot-on playlist can be the key to keeping your cool in a pressure-cooker environment and conversely motivate you as if you’re headed into battle when the stakes are at their highest.

Try It Out

Whilst it’s still frowned upon to bring your speakers into the casino and start blasting out the tunes you can take your poker online and try out the musical theory. Making a playlist for your online poker game is super easy now. Playing online poker enables users to make their own playlist to listen to whilst gaming.

Let’s look at some of the best musical genres that could see you achieve some success around the table.

Motivational Music

Also known as ‘riding into battle music’ this encompasses two music genres in particular: rock and hip-hop. Picture the scene. You’re dealt the dream hand and just before you go in, you get that pang of anxiety. The fear that maybe your hand isn’t so good. What if someone else has got a better hand? Under normal circumstances you may adopt caution and miss out on a great opportunity.

If you’ve got Shipping Up To Boston by the Dropkick Murphy’s in your ears at the time you’ll be way more inclined to raise the stakes or go all-in. You’ll be pumped, confident and a dare-devil because of the pumped-up tunes in your ear. The hand plays out and you win, you win big!

It doesn’t just have to be the Dropkick Murphy’s though, MUSE, Eminem and even Missy Elliott can all help to spur you on in those make-or-break moments.

Relaxing Music

So you’ve done the motivational music, but that can only go so far, sometimes you need to relax, chill-out and take it easy. Divert your attention to classical music which is known to relax your mind and relieve tension which in turn helps you to focus.

The game might just have begun and you’re trying to work out your surroundings, your next move or just your opponents. With Mozart’s Marriage of Figaro playing you’ll be able to keep your calm in the tough moments and keep the nerves at bay.

If Mozart and the Dropkick Murphy’s aren’t your thing then look up some of your favourite rock, hip-hop and classical artists, add them to your playlist and start raking in the winnings.

