Pleasure Pain and Purpose Part 1

Pleasure, Pain and Purpose

Funny.

I was at Jeffrey Gitomer’s live event in Milwaukee with my good friend Brian Kelm and Jeffrey mentioned PLEASURE and PAIN.

PAIN is the old-school selling tactic. Who wants to find the pain? NO ONE. (unless you’re a doctor) Pain is negative. Who wants to find the pleasure? EVERYONE. Where would you rather be right now….in PAIN in the dentist chair or having the PLEASURE of sitting in Hawaii sipping a Mai Tai?

When you focus on the PAIN, you bring about a negative perception of yourself. Questions like “What have you seen with BAD _____ in the past?” and “What would happen if ______ didn’t show up on your wedding day?” puts the bride in a state of confusion, denial and possible panic. Pain leads her down a dark path of negative thoughts, stress and anxiety.

Why would you want to put these emotions on her in one of the happiest (yet sometimes most stressful) times of her life?

Instead, focus on the PLEASURE of the entire experience. They’re about to get married. They’re in LOVE. When you paint the picture of her and his beautiful wedding day, be sure to not provide A SOLUTION but THE ANSWER. When you provide a solution, it may or may not include YOU in her plans. When you provide THE ANSWER, you are the only one who can deliver it to her, thereby earning you the sale.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

