Playlists Part 2

In my last blog post, I started talking about how I organize my music for gigs. In this part 2 blog, I’ll go into the other half of my folders and give a few other tips. Read along!

Moving on, the “This Week” folder is going to contain playlists for all of the stuff I have going on for this week. The thing that I mainly do these days is weddings and for those, I usually have three to four playlists for each wedding. For example, I would have one playlist for just their prelude and ceremony music. The next playlist would be for the cocktail hour (if they were really specific about the artists they loved). The next one would be all of the specialty songs (intro song, first dance, parent dances, cake cutting song, bouquet/garter songs, etc.). Finally, the last playlist would be all of their personal requests from the music planner they filled out online. This really helps keep you organized and prepped for a day in which there are no “do overs”. In other words, just do this for every wedding!

Another one of my most used folders is Weddings. Under that I have several different cocktail lists from Motown stuff to country ones and corresponding dinner ones (less tempo, more chill). Also under the wedding folder, I have a “most requested” folder which is pretty much a copy of the lists in DJ Event Planner. For example, I have Top bride/father dances, top introduction songs, top garter toss songs, etc. etc.

And that’s about it. Of course I have a bunch of personal playlists and such in there, but I’ll save you the boredom. Take some of the down time in your schedule in these winter months and really work on your playlists, you’ll thank me come wedding season!