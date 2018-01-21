Playlists Part 1

Creating Playlists can be one of the most time consuming things that you do as a professional DJ, but if you get them dialed in correctly, your job becomes so much easier. Let’s take a look at how I handle organizing a massive music library.

I just recently switched from iTunes to using Serato crates, and if nothing else, it loads ten times faster. Regardless of what you use, take advantage of folders and subfolders! Here is the current setup I’m using.

My main folders are: Corporate, Decades, Genres, Holidays, The Essentials, This Week, Weddings

Let’s start with Corporate. Since these aren’t exactly always couples events, I like to have a corporate cocktail and dinner list under this folder that aren’t so “lovey dovey”. I also have a “cool cocktails” list under this folder that is great for like fashion shows or retail store gigs.

Under Decades, I have exactly that, the top 100 or songs from each decade starting with the 50s.

Next, I have Genres. These are usually just random genres that I don’t play that often, but that I might need, for example Latin, Classic Rock, Country, Greek, Indian, etc. They all fall under that folder.

Next comes holidays. Here is where I have playlists for pretty much the major holidays-Christmas, Halloween, Mardi Gras, even the 4th of July. They come in handy!

The Essentials is really my go to folder. Under this folder, I have playlists called Current Charts, which is basically the top 100 songs from iTunes or Spotify (which I update every month). I also have my personal favorite go to hip hop and dance songs in a playlist. And I also have a third playlist which is basically the top 200 party songs that usually mimics the one that Mobile Beat puts out each year.

Pro Tip: One thing I do love about Serato is that for these bigger playlists, I can put a little red (or the color of your choosing) mark beside the ones I really love in Serato and even sort the list for all the red marked ones to come up first.

Start there, and then read my next blog post about how I finish out my playlist organizing! That’s called a cliffhanger kids…