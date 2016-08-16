Playlist Problems & Solutions!

As technology has evolved, more and more, we’re getting clients asking us if they can simply email us a link to their Spotify playlist, or a picture of their iTunes playlist, to use at their event. While this is quite helpful, there are some problems with this.
First of all, depending on how you mix the songs (if you mix them) you can only play about 15 songs per hour. We’ve seen some couples send us over 200 songs on their playlist! So don’t forget to mention this key point, if they ask about making their playlist. Also, don’t forget that the key moments, such as: first dance, father/daughter and mother/son dances, cake cutting, garter/bouquet toss, and other moments, can also take an additional 30-45 minutes. So if their wedding, quinceanera, party or event is 5 hours, including ceremony, cocktail hour, and dinner, this only leaves about 2.5 hours for the key moments and dance, assuming everything goes according to schedule. So at most, have them make a playlist that has about 50 songs (though this doesn’t allow for requests or for other party favorites that always get the people dancing).
Another tip to tell your clients is to minimize the number of ballads or slow songs they want played. Ifthey have a few must-play slow songs, you can play them during dinner or cocktail hour, unless they specifically ask to play them during the dance. With only 2-2.5 hours of dance time, do your best to keep the party fun and energetic! Sure, you can play a slow song or two, but no more than that, unless they ask you to.
If the client absolutely want everything that’s on their Spotify (or any) playlist played, remind them that DJs play songs in “sets,” and explain what that is. Many clients don’t understand sets and will ask why you played 2 Country songs in a row, etc. If they want songs played in the exact order that’s on their playlist (we’ve had clients want this), keep customer service in mind and go ahead and do it, but warn them of the tempo and genre changes and how it won’t sound smooth. This can be annoying, and you wonder why they hired a DJ, but it’s totally up to you if you take the gig! In my opinion, these type of events are easy because if you do what they ask, they’ll be happy!
