Plan What Action You Need To Implement Right Now To Hit Your 3 Year Opportunity Goals (3of3)

In 1of3, you discovered your why, the reason for doing what you do, last week (2of3) we looked at your money goals, in this final blog you’ll get clarity on the opportunities you can capitalise on.

Mindmap step 3: What opportunities can you visualise to create lasting wealth?

Write down the business ideas you have that are capable of accumulating the funds you require to achieve your huge audacious ‘I wish I had’ financial targets. Drill down to the numbers, this is very important for your daily focus. The more you focus on the detail and clarity of each goal and the more you ‘see it’ the better. Avoid wishy, washy statements, they won’t serve you and will never be realised. Your goal should be very specific for example:

An opportunity yet to be realised in the next 12 months is to get 50, 4* or 5* wedding venue’s to list me as a preferred supplier, generating an extra 36 bookings a year at £1,500 per booking. This will increase turnover by £54,000 each year totalling £162,000 over 3 years.

ACTION PLAN (Print of this exercise and fill in the blanks).

Mind map trigger 3: Complete these sentences:

My first business opportunity yet to be realised is: This will generate an extra £ ………………………………….. over 12 months, and £ ………………………………….. over 3 years. My second business opportunity yet to be realised is: This will generate an extra £ ………………………………….. over 12 months, and £ ………………………………….. over 3 years. My third business opportunity yet to be realised is: This will generate an extra £ ………………………………….. over 12 months, and £ ………………………………….. over 3 years. My fourth business opportunity yet to be realised is: This will generate an extra £ ………………………………….. over 12 months, and £ ………………………………….. over 3 years. My fifth business opportunity yet to be realised is: This will generate an extra £ ………………………………….. over 12 months, and £ ………………………………….. over 3 years.

If you can think of more than 5 business opportunities please list them on a separate piece of paper.

Let’s sum it up:

Total 3-year income from my opportunities.

£ ………………………………….. (Note this figure must equate to the 3-year figure that you completed in mind map 2 (see previous blog 2of2).

Finally, you must put an exact date next to your huge audacious ‘I wish I had’ financial targets and tie yourself to it starting today.

I want you to write:

I will achieve all 3 elements of my mind map by …………………………………………….

(enter today’s date plus 3 years).

I know if I can get you to take immediate action that becomes a daily habit you are more likely to follow through, so using your smartphone, take a photo of your mind map right now; begin each morning by reading it out loud. Do the same each night before you retire to bed. This may sound strange but extensive studies have proven there are definite psychological benefits to you repeating your affirmations in this way, because you get that which you focus upon.

