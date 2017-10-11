Plan What Action You Need To Implement Right Now To Hit Your 3 Year Income Goals (1 of 3)

In this step, you will discover why you are not hitting your targets. You will also discover the steps and changes you must make in your life in order to reach your long-term goals; those achievements that cannot be achieved today or tomorrow, nor next month, I’m referring to your big desires that require the passage of time for their attainment, for example, you may want:
1 – 70 bookings a year at your full rate.
2 – A tripling of your fees from where they are today.
3 – Have 50, 4 or 5-star wedding venue’s listing you as a preferred supplier to give you an abundance of avatar’s to choose from, and the luxury of being able to say “Sorry, I am already booked”
4 – To generate an annual income ahead of your financial needs giving you the financial freedom to live life on your own terms and to be able to help others, and avoid the effects of the feast/ famine cycle
5 – To be the authority in your industry, the natural go-to person whenever brides or venue’s think of your category.
Let’s begin with that end in mind by identifying what your 3-year plan is. To get really clear use a mindmap formula to get there.
Mindmap step 1: What is your why?
List your emotional reasons for getting out of bed daily to do what you do. Go deep, pull out the meaningful emotional juice that will motivate and remind you of the purpose of your efforts whenever your journey gets gritty. For example, you may write:
1 – I want to live my life at the highest level possible.
2 – I want financial freedom to be able to help my parents, family and close friends.
3 – I want to be able to make a difference through charitable donations to causes that are meaningful to me etc.
ACTION PLAN
Mindmap trigger 1:
Print off this page and write down your own personal whys in the space below, remember to get as clear and as emotionally motivated as possible, add more whys on a separate page if you think of more than 5:
|1
………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..
|2
………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..
|3
………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..
|4
………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..
|5
………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..
