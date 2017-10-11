Plan What Action You Need To Implement Right Now To Hit Your 3 Year Income Goals (1 of 3)

In this step, you will discover why you are not hitting your targets. You will also discover the steps and changes you must make in your life in order to reach your long-term goals; those achievements that cannot be achieved today or tomorrow, nor next month, I’m referring to your big desires that require the passage of time for their attainment, for example, you may want:

1 – 70 bookings a year at your full rate.



2 – A tripling of your fees from where they are today.

3 – Have 50, 4 or 5-star wedding venue’s listing you as a preferred supplier to give you an abundance of avatar’s to choose from, and the luxury of being able to say “Sorry, I am already booked”

4 – To generate an annual income ahead of your financial needs giving you the financial freedom to live life on your own terms and to be able to help others, and avoid the effects of the feast/ famine cycle

5 – To be the authority in your industry, the natural go-to person whenever brides or venue’s think of your category.

Let’s begin with that end in mind by identifying what your 3-year plan is. To get really clear use a mindmap formula to get there.

Mindmap step 1: What is your why?

List your emotional reasons for getting out of bed daily to do what you do. Go deep, pull out the meaningful emotional juice that will motivate and remind you of the purpose of your efforts whenever your journey gets gritty. For example, you may write:

1 – I want to live my life at the highest level possible.

2 – I want financial freedom to be able to help my parents, family and close friends.

3 – I want to be able to make a difference through charitable donations to causes that are meaningful to me etc.

ACTION PLAN

Mindmap trigger 1:

Print off this page and write down your own personal whys in the space below, remember to get as clear and as emotionally motivated as possible, add more whys on a separate page if you think of more than 5:

1 ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 2 ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 3 ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 4 ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 5 ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..

Terry Lewis ( 21 Posts Terry Lewis Biography 2009 I started my professional wedding DJ career. 2011 – 2014 I won 6 Best Wedding DJ Awards, including Best Wedding DJ in England. During this period I also became a preferred supplier at more than 50 venues from Mayfair in London to the suburbs. And had the honour of performing at international weddings. 2015 – Date I sit as a judge for the Wedding Industry Awards (the largest and most respected in the UK), and as a condition of accepting the role, I am no longer permitted to compete. 2015 I began my keynote speaking career at BPM Birmingham run by Mark Walsh & Eddie Short. Since then I have given motivational and educational talks at DJ associations such as NADJ and for leading Wedding Industry Networking groups. 2015 To facilitate my role as a mentor and coach, I launched a new company called Wedding Marketing Mastery, and created a world class 1-1 training program. It’s built from the ground up and designed to oversubscribe a wedding suppliers business at above average fees. 2016 I published my 1st book ’12 Habits of Successfully Booked Up Wedding Suppliers’ – Available on Amazon and read from London to Sydney. About my training I realised that to get above average results in the DJ and wedding industry, you need to help those you serve, get what they want to get. If you can do this in a remarkable way you will succeed in any endeavour. About me I am a father to four children and 2 step children. I am in love with my wonderful partner Julie whose support I could not do without. We love travel, entertainment and fine wines! I am also the co-founder of The GAAP Orphanage Foundation, our work helps orphans and abandoned children in Africa.