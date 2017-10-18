Plan What Action You Need To Implement Right Now To Hit Your 3 Year Financial Goals (2 of 3)

In last weeks blog I helped you work out your Why, the reason you do what you do. Today we will get clarity on your financial goals.
Mindmap step 2: What are your financial desires?
List the material things you desire in your life, be as detailed as possible. It is critical that you place a cost besides each desire to give you a precise amount to aim for, for example, you may write over 3 years I will need:
1. £600,000 to become mortgage-free
2. £108,000 for business and personal expenses
3. £72,000 to enjoy life’s pleasures such as holidays, dinners, weekend breaks, provide family assistance, kids school / higher education fees, theatre, club memberships etc
4. £116,000 for property investments.
In this example you would need:
£896,000 in total over the next 3 years. Your desires may be higher or lower, but whatever they are, my recommendation would be to increase your total by a third (x1.3) to take account of unexpected expenses. In this case it would be £896,000 x 1.3 = £1,164,800
Which equates to:
£388,267 per year (above divided by 3), or £32,356 per month (above divided by 12), or
£1,471 per day (above divided by 22 because I am assuming you will only want to work 22 days per month creating time to enjoy life with your friends and family).
The bigger your dreams and daily focus towards their attainment, the greater your chances of success. What are your dreams? Think big.
By way of a disclaimer, I am not a qualified financial advisor so please consult your FA before putting your plan into place. The purpose of this exercise is to motivate you into getting financial clarity on your money goals.
ACTION PLAN (Print off and fill in the blanks
Mindmap trigger 2: Write your huge audacious ‘I wish I had’ financial targets over the next 3 years in the space below, get really clear, include costs next to each desire and add more financial targets on a separate page if you have more than 5:
|1
£ Required to …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..
|2
£ Required to …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..
|3
£ Required to …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..
|4
£ Required to …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..
|5
£ Required to …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..
Now fill in your totals below:
£………………………….. Total money goal over 3 years
£………………………….. x 1.3 for 30% buffer
£………………………….. ÷ by 3 for your 3 year target
£………………………….. ÷ above by 12 for your 1 year target
£………………………….. ÷ above by 22 for your monthly target
It must be said, for a rounded life it is important for you to also acknowledge your psychological, spiritual, health, family, social and intimate needs. It is only for the sake of brevity you should concentrate on your financial needs for now. But please remember to detail your other needs at a later time in order for you enjoy a fuller, multi-dimensional life.
