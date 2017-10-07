Pioneer Pro Audio adds two new speakers to the active XPRS Series

TORRANCE, CA (5th October 2017): Pioneer Professional Audio is adding two models to the XPRS Series of compact, high-powered active speakers: the XPRS10 two-way full range speaker, and the XPRS115S single 15-inch subwoofer.

Combining Pioneer Pro Audio sound engineering heritage with the reliable, energy-efficient power of Powersoft1 amps, the compact, portable wooden-enclosure XPRS Series offers a plug-and-play system that fills the room with a natural sound. The versatile speakers are ideal for live sound, mobile DJs, places of worship, rental and fixed installations.

Both the XPRS10 and XPRS115S feature 15mm birch plywood enclosures for a dynamic sound that works for all musical genres. The XPRS10 has a 10-inch LF driver, a 1.75-inch titanium diaphragm compression driver and Pioneer Pro Audio’s AFASTtechnology, all combining to deliver clear, clean audio with a deep bass range. Plus, the sound can be enhanced further using the four EQ modes with built-in DSP.

The XPRS115S is the perfect complement to enhance the tight and powerful low-end, thanks to its 15-inch drivers and a versatile crossover switch for adjusting the low pass filter cut-off at various stages between 80 Hz and 150 Hz.

Powersoft Class D amps in each speaker deliver a massive 2400 W output, while Power Factor Correction (PFC) ensures energy efficiency and a reliable performance. Extra attention has been paid to protecting the amp and the speaker, with thermal limiting, an input limiter, DC offset removal, AC mains protection and more. Plus, the auto-ranging power supply detects and adapts to the voltage without compromising the sound quality, making the XPRS Series a reliable performer in any environment.

The road-ready XPRS Series is durable and easy to transport; the PA speakers’ handles are positioned to ensure the weight is distributed equally, while the sub comes with removable castors. The wedge-shaped XPRS10 can be placed on the floor and used as a foldback monitor for stage performances, or it can be pole-mounted at a 0-degree or 7-degree tilt to suit the required set-up.

The new XPRS speakers will be available from mid-October at MAPs of $999 for the XPRS10 and $1,399 for the XPRS115S.

