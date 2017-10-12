Pioneer DJ co-develops network system with TC Supply – Enhancing DJ performances with coordinated lighting and visual effect

TORRANCE, CA (12th October 2017): Our flagship products – the CDJ-TOUR1, CDJ-2000NXS2, DJM-TOUR1, and DJM-900NXS2 – are used by DJs at festivals and events around the world, often in conjunction with visual effects such as lighting, video displays and pyrotechnics.

In order to bring DJ performances to life with visual effects, Pioneer DJ has collaborated with TC Supply – a company with extensive expertise in using visual control equipment at music events. We have co-developed a network system that uses rekordboxTM1information to coordinate sound and visuals.

The new network system will enable DJs, event producers, lighting designers, LJs2, video creators, and VJs3 to make the synergy of sound and visuals more effective, enhancing the overall quality of performances and creating a more engaging show for audiences. For example, the timing of lights, lasers and videos can be matched with particular sounds from a DJ’s performance. The brightness, colors, and directions that lights point can be synchronized with the beat, while smoke and pyrotechnics can be triggered precisely when the music hits a peak.

We plan to further extend the use of rekordbox information to help enhance the cohesion of visual effects and DJ performances to create more impactful shows for audiences. Using our products with a system that allows the use of rekordbox information will enable more immersive experiences not only at music festivals and events now, but also at clubs and other kinds of shows in the future4.

We’ll start licensing the use of rekordbox information to partner companies for use with show control software over PRO DJ LINK in spring 2018. TC Supply’s ShowKontrol will be the first official software available. To use the CDJ-TOUR1, CDJ-2000NXS2, DJM-TOUR, and DJM-900NXS2 with ShowKontrol, you’ll need to update the firmware of these models to the latest version. https://www.pioneerdj.com/en-us/support/

