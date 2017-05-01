Photobooths: Trials and Tribulations

You may or may not already own a photo booth, but if you haven’t taken the plunge yet, then this seminar will be for you. If you do own one or many, it may also help you with many aspects that are giving you problems.
Photobooths can be just as much work as DJing in some cases, sometimes we were busier than the dance floor because people do love their pictures. I know you’ve probably seen other articles telling you you need to buy a photobooth for your DJ business but they don’t always tell you all the extra costs associated with owning one.
Photobooths are a great add-on to any DJ business but they can also be an entity all unto themselves so be prepared for an influx of problems and issues that you haven’t dealt with before.
Read the rest of this article and check out the full issue at http://www.mobilebeat.com/emagscurrent/178
Filed Under: 2017, Business, PhotoBooths
0 Comments
Leave a comment
Leave a Comment