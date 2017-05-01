Photobooths: Trials and Tribulations

Photobooths can be just as much work as DJing in some cases, sometimes we were busier than the dance floor because people do love their pictures. I know you’ve probably seen other articles telling you you need to buy a photobooth for your DJ business but they don’t always tell you all the extra costs associated with owning one.

Photobooths are a great add-on to any DJ business but they can also be an entity all unto themselves so be prepared for an influx of problems and issues that you haven’t dealt with before.