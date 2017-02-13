Photo Booth Expo Joins Mobile Beat on the Boat!

Effectively doubling the business-building benefit of a fun week at sea, The Photo Booth Expo Cruise will run together with The Mobile Beat Cruise, sailing Nov 25-30, 2017 out of the Port of Miami and visiting Grand Turk and the Dominican Republic.

According to Mobile Beat President Ryan Burger, “We will have seminars for all types of event professionals in the mornings, including sales, customer service, marketing and more that all can benefit from, and then specific topics for DJs and photo booth operators in the afternoons.”

“With Rob Johnson of DigiGames as our Entertainment Director, we will be having fun as one large group on the ship and also in port.”

The seminars are scheduled when the ship is at sea and comprise only part of each cruise.

Make plans now to enjoy fun and education at sea on the Mobile Beat and Photo Booth Expo Cruise in November 2017. You’ll find more information at http://www.mobilebeatcruise.com

Mobile Beat is currently ramping up to the next Mobile Beat Las Vegas event, MBLV21, coming up March 13-16, 2017 and Photo Booth Expo follows that next week also in Las Vegas.

For cruise overall questions please contact Ryan Burger, rb@mobilebeat.com, 515-986-3344×300 or for sponsorship opportunities on the Mobile Beat Cruise contact Ryan Burger or Photo Booth industry related sponsorship opportunities contact Rob Savickis at thephotoboothexpo@gmail.com or 905-730-7773

print

Mobile Beat ( 1550 Posts This is the main account for Mobile Beat. Press releases and many other things get posted from here.

Share this: Email

LinkedIn

Google

Pinterest

Twitter

Facebook

