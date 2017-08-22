Perception: Small Changes Can Equal Big Results – Part 2: Printed Materials

Here we are, only a few months left before peak booking season is upon us. Great news! That means there’s still time to take a look at our marketing tools and make any necessary updates. Obviously, we could make a ton of changes or spend a lot of money on our printed marketing materials. With that said, I would like to encourage everyone to take a critical look at our current marketing pieces. What do they say about us or our company?

Now that we’ve examined our web presence in Part 1, let’s go old school. Yes, print! Simply put, it’s still relevant and it still works. Business cards are still a fundamental tool of promotion and networking, but what does the content and design of the card say about us? For example, do we have a 1-800 number from back in the day listed as our phone number? Since long-distance calling is a thing of the past, having this on our card is a sure sign of being outdated. What e-mail address do we have listed? If it’s not “you@yourdjcompany.com”, are we using Gmail, Yahoo, or dare I say, AOL? If we’re not using something like “you@yourdjcompany.com” we’ve created at least two negative perceptions. The first perception is a lack of professionalism with a free email address and the second perception could be made with us using an “old” email provider.

When it comes to design, less is more. Just like the website, clipart of records and discs are a big fat NO on a business card. One way to see what’s current and relevant is to pick up a wedding magazine and see what their ads look like. We shouldn’t copy a design, but rather use them as frame of reference for what’s current. After all, the business card is sometimes the gateway to your website and even your social media, so it should represent us well. If design isn’t your thing, there are many services online to help that won’t break the bank.

Perception is everything. What people perceive about us, if often accepted as the truth in their minds. These may seem like small, nitpicky things to think about, but remember, we don’t want to give our potential customers ANY reason not to contact us for their event. Our website, social media, and even business cards communicate so much more than the the words on the page to our potential customers. Making small adjustments in the right areas can help correct and improve perception of us and our business.

Justin Reid ( 3 Posts Justin Reid has always had a huge love of music. At nineteen years old, the passion for music was met with the opportunity to get into the mobile DJ business. Fourteen years later, Justin has performed countless events at private events and nightclubs in and around Greenville, SC. As the owner of Uptown Entertainment, he specializes in creating fun and unique events, with a concentration in weddings. With a B.A. in Graphic Design and his experience in the world of private entertainment, Justin has an affinity for branding and marketing for small business, especially event and wedding-related businesses.