Peavey® Set to Party Rock New York DJ Con as Exclusive Stage Sponsor

NEW YORK — Peavey® Electronics is proud to be the exclusive stage sponsor for this year’s New York DJ Convention, Nov. 18, 2017 at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel in Times Square from 12:00-7:00 p.m. EST. Billed as the “Gold Standard” of DJ conventions, NY DJ Con unites the global DJ community for one day of networking, education, innovation, inspiration and partying. Attendees will not only get hands-on experience with professional audio equipment, but will also experience Peavey’s state-of-the-art speakers in a live setting. NY DJ Con is “everything DJ under one roof,” and Peavey will help DJs raise the roof during party-rocking sets.

As part of the sponsorship, Peavey’s RBN™ Series, a line of ultra-reliable cabinets, will be used on stage during NY DJ Con’s exclusive artist showcase. Unique to these speakers is Peavey’s proprietary 120mm true ribbon high-frequency driver. Used in studio environments for decades, Peavey has developed a method for applying this high-quality sound technology to live applications. The result is crystal-clear audio that no other traditional compression driver can rival. To match the incredible high-frequency performance of Peavey’s ribbon driver, these enclosures are equipped with 12” dual-voice coil neodymium Scorpion speakers which feature Peavey’s exclusive field replaceable basket technology. Features include program EQ presets, side and top handles, multiple side and top fly points, and an ultra-braced molded enclosure. Completely user-friendly, the speaker sy stem features internal presets built into the 96K DSP, allowing users to quickly select the speaker’s application or orientation via the LCD on the rear of the enclosure.

Pros on the one and twos and mobile DJs will have a prime opportunity to learn about exciting, innovative technologies like the RBN Series and purchase DJ equipment at deep discounts from the world’s top brands like Peavey. In addition to showcases and live demos, NY DJ Con’s programming includes celebrity Q&As, master classes, vinyl record trading, and one-on-one sessions. Attendees can also polish their style with the latest lifestyle clothing brands and sneaker trends and customizations. Top radio stations will be in the house, and there will be exclusive raffles and giveaways.

Now in its third year, NY DJ Con is presented by the famed Global Spin DJ Awards and was previously known as the Global Spin DJ Expo. Last year’s event drew more than 1,000 fans to the Metropolitan Pavilion in New York, and this year’s space at the Marriott Marquis is capable of hosting an even larger audience. Anyone interested in DJ culture can attend.

Performances on the main stage will include Public Enemy’s Keith Shocklee, DJ SELF The Prince of NY, LouGotCash ‘Make10,Pipe Down’, Dream Doll ‘Everything Nice’, and Jaquae from Love & HIP HOP NY.

To learn more about Peavey’s RBN Series and other top-line pro audio solutions, visit www.peavey.com.

About Peavey® Electronics

Founded in 1965, Peavey® is one of the world’s largest manufacturers and suppliers of musical instruments and professional sound equipment. Peavey has earned more than 180 patents and distributes to more than 130 countries. Peavey and its MediaMatrix®, Architectural Acoustics®, Crest Audio®, Composite Acoustics®, Budda®, and Trace Elliot® brands and affiliates can be found on concert stages and in airports, stadiums, theme parks and other venues around the world. Chief Operating Officer Courtland Gray says, “We are striving every day to produce the world’s finest music and audio equipment.” To find out more, visit www.peavey.com.

Mobile Beat ( 1703 Posts This is the general editors account for Mobile Beat Magazine and Website. Who reads Mobile Beat online and in print and attends Mobile Beat events? DJs, VJs and KJs to start with, especially those who own and operate mobile entertainment services. They provide music, video, lighting and a myriad other entertainment choices for corporate events, wedding receptions, dances and innumerable other gatherings.