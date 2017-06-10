Peavey® Returns as Sponsor of 2017 DMC US Finals with Versatile Pro-Audio Prizes

MERIDIAN, MS — It’s Summertime and the spinning is competitive as the DMC USA DJ battle season comes to a close, and the 2017 DMC US Finals approaches. Peavey Electronics® returns as a sponsor of the national championship this year, ensuring that DJs competing for their chance to represent the U.S. at the 2017 DMC World Finals in London can turn out the highest-quality audio and potentially walk away with top-tier prizes.

While DMC regional champs prepare for the national championship, Peavey is preparing to send them some of the best pro-audio gear in the industry. All first-place regional winners from across the country will receive a PV® 10 AT mixer, and the national champion will receive a pair of Peavey Dark Matter™ DM™ 112 speakers and a DM™ 115 subwoofer. This is the kind of gear that helps DJs make a lasting impression, whether they’re battling or party rocking.

Equipped with Antares® Auto-Tune® pitch correction and Bluetooth® wireless input, the PV® 10 AT mixer is a complete and powerful portable mixing solution. Its key features include 4 channels of reference-quality mic preamps, 4 direct outputs for recording, MP3 playback available via USB A port, and built-in digital effects with LCD display. Its slim, low-profile design makes it ideal for small to mid-sized venues.

The high-SPL (sound pressure level) Dark Matter™ DM™ series of enclosures features a new, advanced DSP-equipped (digital signal processor) power section that enables it to outperform category competitors. Key features of the DM 112 and DM 115 include Peavey’s exclusive Quadratic Throat Waveguide™ technology that delivers pristine, precise sound, LCD display and associated selector knob that allows users to choose various parameters of operation for the EQ, and EQ presets that provide a highly flexible method of configuring the powered speaker system for a specific use with minimal time and effort. Ideal for the gigging DJ, the fan-cooled Dark Matter series is built with steel grilles and rugged injection molded cabinets.

Peavey proudly sponsors the DMC USA DJ battles, the only national DJ battles exclusively for turntablists in the nation. Last year’s competition saw younger DJs and more diversity than ever. In alignment with DMC’s goal of continuing the legacy and progressing the art form of the hip-hop DJ, the team at Peavey can’t wait to see what this year’s US Finals has in store and looks forward to supporting rising artists with versatile, professional sound equipment.

To learn more about DMC DJ Battles, visit www.dmcdjchamps.com.

